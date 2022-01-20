“Sara had 30 perforations in various organs, injuries more typical of a brawl with weapons”: the death in Spain of a woman after a cosmetic surgery operation

Admin 39 mins ago World Leave a comment 21 Views

  • Maria Garcia Arenales
  • Special for BBC World, Madrid

Sarah Gomez

image source, Sara Gomez’s family

“We are in shock. We can’t believe it.”

The family of Sara Gómez, a 39-year-old woman who died on January 1 in Spain after undergoing cosmetic surgery, is still trying to assimilate what happened.

They do not explain how Sara left the operating room with “injuries typical of a brawl with weapons” when presenting about 30 perforations of between 0.5 and 2 centimeters in organs such as the kidneys, colon, intestine or liver, among others, denounced the first lawyer that the family of the deceased had.

“We want the full weight of the law to fall on the guilty because it was a carnage,” Ezequiel Nicolás, ex-partner of the deceased and family spokesperson, tells BBC Mundo, who has already denounced for an alleged crime of reckless homicide both to the surgeon who operated on Sara like the anesthesiologist.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Guillermo Lasso ratifies the ten countries with which Ecuador seeks to sign trade agreements in the next three years | Economy | News

In a virtual panel of the World Economic Forum, the president also insisted on the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved