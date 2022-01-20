Scott Boras will look for a contract for Carlos Correa who is “at the top, on Everest”

If aside from possessing a talent that is almost unique in baseball, you have the most reputable player agent in the business, what can await the Puerto Rican shortstop Carlos Correa in free agency it is nothing more than a historic contract that could climb or exceed the top.

Figurative language may sound exaggerated, but not for the agent Scott Boras, who in 2020 alone, according to Forbes, secured a total of $3.2 billion in long-term contracts for 13 of his baseball clients. Those 13 players got, with the management of their renowned agent, contracts of $100 million or more. In fact, according to reports from that year, of those 13 agreements, five even exceeded $200 million, and two exceeded the $300 million barrier.

“Carlos is a guy who reaches the top in offensive and defensive metrics… he has a (World Series champion) ring on his résumé. So he has all the elements that create what we’ve normally seen as valuations at the top, on Everest, of what the contracts should be,” Boras replied in an exclusive interview with the Fox network in Houston, and as reported the sports editor of that medium, Mark Berman.

His answer came to the question of if you understand that the agreement that he reached in November for the also shortstop Corey Seager with the Texas Ranges, for $325 million and 10 years, will affect the negotiation or the possibility that Correa obtains a similar agreement.

When answering why he agreed to work for the sought-after Puerto Rican shortstop who played his first seven seasons in the Major Leagues with the Houston Astros, Boras only had words that magnify the player’s talent and that are surely qualities that he will exploit at the negotiating table, knowing his history as an agent.

“(Possesses) elite athletic ability at a premium position, you know, he’s one of the best defenders, he won the Platinum Glove, which means not only does he win the Gold Glove, but he’s the best defender in the game and in his league, of the top offensive players at his position. An extraordinary performance in the postseason. So you get all levels of offense on him, defense plays great when it matters most in the postseason. Those are things that few players achieve, and doing it in the most demanding defensive position in the game is, you know … that makes him a very, very unique talent to acquire in baseball, ”Boras acknowledged in the interview with Berman.

As another example of all that Boras has achieved in recent years, and which he will surely seek for Correa as well, the $3.2 billion it secured in contracts for 13 clients in 2020 alone represented a 30% increase over deals it secured a year earlier in 2019. And while he swelled the pockets of his represented players, he also further enriched his company’s coffers, securing $160 million in commissions just because of the contracts it negotiated in the time before the pandemic emerged.

Among those was the pitcher Gerrit Cole with the New York Yankees for nine years and $324 million, which is a record contract for a pitcher.

And one of the great pacts prior to the 2019 campaign was Trooper Bryce Harper’s $330 million, who became a free agent after starting his career with the Washington Nationals, and signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 13 seasons. That deal not only surpassed the $325 million, 13-year deal Giancarlo Stanton originally signed with the Miami Marlins, but it also holds the current record for a new free-agent deal.

“(Correa) wanted (people with) baseball experience. He wanted people that he knew were 24/7 in baseball like him,” Boras added about why he agreed to work for Correa. “That we are in the ballpark every night. We know the data. We have an amazing database that you love working with. So it’s really just about our community and being people who really care about what he does. And he’s a real baseball player and he really likes the game. And I think he realized that he wanted people who were like him, mostly like him and exclusively baseball.”

When asked how many teams might be interested in signing Correa, Boras was not specific in his words, but rather generalized.

“We’ve seen organizations in development management that get players like that and we’ve seen organizations that want to maintain their championship level, as you would expect in the case of Houston. It’s always a good deal to have this rarity of players,” he said.

“It’s not something that happens very often that owners have access to that kind of talent.”