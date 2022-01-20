Senator from Mexico congratulates El Salvador’s bitcoin model and wants to take it to the country

Key facts: Kempis believes that bitcoin would allow Mexico to be prosperous economically and inclusively.

The senator sees BTC as the solution to eliminate inequality for the unbanked.

The Mexican senator for Nuevo León, Indira Kempis, returned to the country on January 19 after her visit to El Salvador. The trip allowed her to see closely the adoption of bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender in the country and to ratify her support for the cryptocurrency, as can be seen in the publications that she shared on her Twitter account during her stay. there.

One of the messages issued was: “Bitcoin could represent one of the most important inventions if it continues to support the financial inclusion of countries.” Likewise, he stressed that “Mexico cannot be left behind” in this.

An example of how bitcoin includes people outside the banking system is Karen, a Salvadoran worker who sells food on the street, said the senator.. The young woman caught the attention of Indira Kempis and showed in a video of her that she accepts bitcoin payments with a QR code that her clients can scan at her street stand.

Advertising

This is a story of financial inclusion for women, said the senator, who said that bitcoin gives “prosperity and freedom for all.” Seeing her experience motivated her to tell: «In every young working woman I recognize the effort to «get ahead». We deserve financial inclusion and an economy that decentralizes money.”

Senator from Mexico Indira Kempis took a photo with Karen, the Salvadoran who prepares food on the street and accepts payments in bitcoin. Fountain: Twitter.

Indira Kempis believes that the adoption of bitcoin in Mexico would end inequality

During his visit in El Salvador, The senator met with different businessmen to learn about their transition to the adoption of bitcoin. Some of them were Rafael Barraza, the president of Banco Agrícolas, and Carlos Calleja, the vice president of Grupo Calleja, which owns the Los Super Selecto supermarket chain.

He also met with government agents, such as the Nuevas Ideas parliamentary group. This is the political party of President Nayib Bukele, whom the senator thanked publicly via Twitter for opening the doors and sharing her vision.

Now we meet with the Senator’s team @indirakempis from Nuevo León, Mexico, and his team with whom we share the financial inclusion strategies that we have carried out for #bitcoin and the entire process of digital transformation that we are doing in El Salvador. pic.twitter.com/cFQIuxGAof — Fabrizio (@FabrizioMena_) January 18, 2022

Among several of the tweets she made on the subject, the senator declared: “In El Salvador, a dose of the future is brewing that is not coming, but is. We have to anticipate.” She also reiterated the idea by posting a series of short messages such as: “the future of finance is digital”, “decentralize everything” and “let’s make Latin America more prosperous, inclusive and free”.

Thus he showed his conviction for promote the adoption of bitcoin in Mexico so that all people can access virtual money transactions without discrimination. As CriptoNoticias reported, some time ago Indira Kempis had questioned why Mexico is not more involved with the financial innovation that bitcoin has triggered.