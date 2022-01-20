Seven countries are interested in building renewable energy projects

The Ministry of energy Y Non-renewable natural resources reported that 12 companies from seven countries acquired the Rights of participation in a bidding to develop Projects from renewable electricity generation in Ecuador.

The 12 companies have paid the rights for the Public Selection Process of the so-called “Non-Conventional Renewable Energy Block” (NCRE), which seeks to generate 500 megawatts of power, said the State Portfolio in a statement, this Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Of the total number of interested companies, five come from Ecuador, two from France and the rest from Honduras, Panama, Colombia, Mexico and Spain.

The development of the NCRE block is part of the Public Selection Processes carried out by the Government to attract private capital to the sector.

Ecuador calculates private investments for USD 1,861 million for the development of projects of Alternative energy; as well as the so-called “Natural Gas Combined Cycle Block”, of 400 megawatts; and the “Northeast Transmission System”, to connect the oil fields of the Amazon to the national network.

Following the call made by the Ministry of Energy in the three groups of projects, companies from Spain, France, Germany, Denmark, Russia, China, Korea, Canada, the United States, Argentina and other American nations have shown interest in participating in this process, the ministry said.

Until last Monday, 56 companies had registered to obtain the project specifications for the Natural Gas Combined Cycle, 35 for the Northeast Transmission System and 99 for renewable energies.

These processes seek supply the national demand for energy “in the best conditions of safety, quality and economy”, under parameters of “competitiveness, sustainability and with environmental responsibility”, assured the Energy Portfolio.