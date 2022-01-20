Several airlines cancel their flights to the US after the arrival of the new 5G network

The Federal Aviation Administration listed 17 systems that could be affected by this technology, which Verizon and AT&T will implement in the North American country this Wednesday.

The airlines Emirates, All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan Airlines and Air India have canceled their flights to several US cities after the arrival of the new 5G band C network in the North American country, local media reported on Tuesday.



US telecommunications companies Verizon and AT&T plan to roll out fifth-generation mobile phone technologies nationwide this Wednesday despite warnings of the representatives of the american aviation, which ensure that “trade will be paralyzed”.

In a statement, Emirates reported that, as of January 19 – and until further notice – all flights to nine airports in the North American country, including those in Boston, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco and Seattle, will be suspended.

“It will be a very chaotic day”

ANA notified that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA, for its acronym in English) has indicated that the radio waves of the 5G wireless service can interfere with the altimeters of the Boeing, so, for security reasons, it has decided to cancel some of its flights to the US Meanwhile, Japan Airlines has made a similar announcement.

For its part, Air India tweeted a ready with the data of the flights that have been suspended due to this situation, without giving more details.

“If you don’t have to travel on Wednesday, don’t. If you can postpone your trip even 24 hours, it might be better. I think Wednesday is going to be a very chaotic day,” said Henry Harteveldt, an airline industry analyst. . “It’s a week to buckle up, hang on, and the next few weeks too,” he added.

It is safe?

For his part, Dennis Tajer, a member of the Allied Pilots Association (APA), assured that the FAA has listed 17 systems that could be affected by the new 5G network, detailing that pilots may not can detect any of these errors in time to maintain a safe flight and landing.

Both Verizon and AT&T noted that they voluntarily decided to temporarily limit activation of some towers of its 5G network near certain airport runways while continuing to work with the aviation industry and the FAA, although they stressed that it is safe and fully operational in more than 40 countries.

“It’s two carriers who spent a ton of money setting up their wireless and 5G networks suddenly being told, ‘forget all that, please turn it off, don’t use it.’ Of course they’re upset about it.” “, Said Ian Sherr, editor of the CNet portal.

Did you find it interesting? Leave your opinion in the comments!