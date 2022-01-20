“Sex and The City: And Just Like That…” was recorded on 25 different stages in New York

Sarah Jessica Parker is still the protagonist of “Sex and The City: And Just Like That…”

Carrie Bradshaw -character played by Sarah Jessica Parker– has been for years a reference of fashion and love, this has made it through the series “Sex and the City” which recently premiered a special season on HBO Max.

“Sex and The City: And Just Like That…” has delighted with the new episodes due to the return of the characters, the change that their lives are having and for showing a more modern New York through the 25 scenarios where they recorded.

It has also been a long-awaited return for all fashion lovers and, now, too. interior design lovers Well, this season has many references to this.

According to what specialized media have reviewed, “Sex and The City: And Just Like That…” has been recorded in spaces such as the auditorium of the Manhattan School of Music, Sant Ambroeus Restaurant, and The East Pole Kitchen and Bar.

According Architectural Digest.“, all the apartments that are seen in the series were built in that last place -The East Pole Kitchen and Bar- with the exception of one of the new characters, which is a real apartment.

A team of talented designers were in charge of devising each of the homes of the protagonists, taking into account of course the personality of each.

They even brought a touch of modernity, as much as was allowed, to Carrie Bradshaw’s old apartment which she had to move back into in this new installment.

This is why each of the spaces is a kind of magazine that can be taken as a reference when decorating although, of course, surely many of the elements cannot be designer like those of these beloved characters.

