Ship arrives in Havana loaded with buses for tourism

The vehicle-carrying ship HOEGH New York, with a Norwegian flag, entered Havana Bay this Wednesday loaded with Yutong brand buses that presumably will be destined for tourism.

Videos recorded by Cubans and uploaded to social networks show a parade of Chinese buses, which are already designed with the colors of the state-owned company Transtur.

The ship, which departed from Kingston, Jamaica, sailed towards Havana and although it had an estimated time of arrival at six in the afternoon on Tuesday, January 18, it entered the bay at dawn on Wednesday, reported the website marinetraffic.com.

Currently sailing under the Norwegian flag, the HOEGH New York is a Vehicle Carrier built in 2005, with a cargo capacity of 21,099 tons (DWT). Its total length (LOA) is 199.9 meters, its width is 32.29 meters and its current draft is 9.1 meters. Its home port is in Oslo.

The previous week, another vessel from the same company took to Cuba 84 buses donated by Japan, and a day later it was learned that cars, trucks and tractors had also arrived on the ship that were not reported by the authorities.

A port facility worker posted images of the vehicles brought on January 13 by the Norwegian freighter HOEGH Manila, among which are Toyota trucks, Belarus tractors and vans and cars of the Asian brand of English origin Maxus.

Likewise, other ships recently arrived on the island loaded with Hyundai brand cars for tourism rental, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This fact generated controversy on the island, where Cubans hope that one day ambulances and medical supplies for hospitals or school transport will arrive at the ports.

“Hopefully there will be buses for schoolchildren (in) Artemisa, those Girones don’t give more”; “I hope they are ambulances,” said some Internet users, while others questioned “why so many buses if the main thing isn’t there, fuel.”