Six easy exercises to strengthen the autonomy of the elderly

If there is a social sector that has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic, it is ours. greater. They were the scapegoats of covid during the first waves and until the generalization of the vaccine. In addition to the psychological consequences, the physical ones are also lasting over time and that is why it is advisable that older people, regardless of whether they have been infected or not, engage in moderate physical exercise to stay in shape and improve their functional autonomy during and after the pandemic.

Ours is one of the longest-lived societies and in order to have healthy aging, healthy habits must be followed, including the practice of physical exercise, which must be adapted to the person’s age. Aging involves losing strength capacity and muscle mass and develop illnesses that end up generating the loss of autonomy and, therefore, difficulty in carrying out activities of daily living, such as going up and down stairs, showering or simply walking from one place to another.

The prolonged isolation that some older people have experienced in recent months, both in their homes and in residences, has increased the physical deterioration of many of them and, now more than ever, they need to reverse the impact of sedentary lifestyle associated with confinementas well as improve functional ability Y learn to plan well the physical exercise.

To address this need, the physiotherapist Noelia Tapia, from DomusVi, highlights some exercises that help maintain the autonomy of the elderly.

1. Make circles with each leg in a clockwise direction. It is a simple exercise that is done sitting down. It consists of slightly raising one of the legs while the other is supported and making circles in a clockwise direction. Then repeat with the other leg.

2. Squeeze a towel. To work the joints of the hands, this exercise is perfect and easy to perform. The person must be seated and squeeze, with both hands, a towel as if he wanted to wring it out. From right to left and then vice versa.

3. Lateral bends. Do not forget that the upper body is the pillar of balance and main strength, so it is important to train it. The person who performs the exercise must be seated, with a straight back and lean sideways to brush the outside of their legs with their hands, without forcing, as far as it goes.

4. Open your arms and hug each other. For this exercise, the person must be seated and open and close their arms as if they wanted to hug themselves. Noelia Tapia also emphasizes matching the breath to the exercise “releasing the air in the part of the movement in which a greater effort is made”.

5. Final stretches. To finish the series of exercises, it is recommended to do it with mobility and stretches, for example, stretch with the arms up and stretch with the legs leaning forward.

6. Walking, the simplest and most effective. It is important that physical exercise is an enriching and pleasant task, therefore walking is essential and easy to do. Walking in sunlight also provides benefits such as synthesizing vitamin D, so that we manage to fix calcium in the bones and prevent osteoporosis; in addition to prolonging the maintenance of a healthy heart by doing sports in a moderate way.