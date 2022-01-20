So are the pool and garden of the luxurious mansion of Adamari López

Adamari Lopez and Toni Costa built their home with her little daughter in a beautiful Mansion full of luxuries. When the couple decided to separate, the driver determined that both she and her daughter would remain living in the same place, as it was the best for both of them.

Before announcing their separation, Alaïa’s parents showed the interior of their house on Telemundo’s YouTube channel. Revealing each one of the beautiful corners that the place has, from the pool to the garden, and that were thought with much love.

The luxurious mansion of Adamari López

the mansion of Adamari Lopez sand found in Miami, United States. The huge main building is surrounded by a wide garden, which the family enjoys a lot during hot days.

Outdoors there is a fun playground, especially designed for the driver’s daughter, where there is a huge white dollhouse that Toni coast built for the girl.

Very close to that area is the pool of blue water and white edges, which has the ideal size to enjoy it, it is not small, but it is not extremely long either. It has the ideal length to play or swim, as you prefer.

As for the decoration, it is clear that the Puerto Rican has very good taste. He chose the white color as a base for all the corners, with gray and silver details, generating comfortable environments that invite you to want to be in them.

Source: Instagram @adamarilopez

On the walls you can see pictures of vibrant colors, even in one area of ​​the house there are two bright pictures with the faces of Adamari and Alaïa. All in order to add a little life to the different corners.

Another important element within the decoration are the family photos that can be seen throughout the Mansion from Adamari Lopez. On the furniture, on some walls and in every little place, there are photos of family members and important moments they have experienced.

A very particular feature of the entire house, and that came to light in recent days, are the large windows that allow natural light to enter all rooms. These were the best allies of Toni Costa at Christmas, because they allowed the dancer from Madrid to share that special date with his daughter, without having contact, since he was Covid-19 positive.

It is noted that each one of the environments of that Mansion They were specially designed to create spaces to enjoy. Always thinking about the comfort of a 6-year-old girl.

