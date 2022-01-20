So are the pool and garden of the luxurious mansion of Adamari López

Admin 15 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 18 Views

Adamari Lopez and Toni Costa built their home with her little daughter in a beautiful Mansion full of luxuries. When the couple decided to separate, the driver determined that both she and her daughter would remain living in the same place, as it was the best for both of them.

Before announcing their separation, Alaïa’s parents showed the interior of their house on Telemundo’s YouTube channel. Revealing each one of the beautiful corners that the place has, from the pool to the garden, and that were thought with much love.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Anuel AA sends roses, chocolates and a stuffed animal to his new love

With hundreds of red roses, chocolates and teddy bears, the urban singer Anuel AA, overflowed …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved