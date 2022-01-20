So you can change the size of the icons of your Xiaomi – Xiaomi News

MIUI stands out for its level of customization. Among its settings we find countless options that allow us to change the design of its interface, including the possibility of resize home screen icons.

Either because you like it more or you find it more comfortable, MIUI allows us to vary the size of the icons of the different applications that we have on the desktop, from making them smaller, to enlarging their size.

Thanks to this we can further customize the screen of our smartphone, also adapting the size of the icons to a larger size in case we want to improve the visualization by an older person.

So you can change the size of the icons of your Xiaomi

For change the size of the icons of your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCOYou just have to follow these simple steps:

Go to Settings > Home screen > Icon size Once inside we will only have to adjust the size of these, from making them smaller to enlarging them.

Also, from Settings > Home screen we can also change the layout of the home screen i.e. the number of icons displayed. MIUI allows us two adjustments, either distribute them in four columns or more broadly, in five columns.