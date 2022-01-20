So you can find out if you have a virus on your Xiaomi

Although not much is said about them, the truth is that today there are still many viruses on the web. The mobile corresponds to a key device, since it is used even more than computers, so Today we will show you how you can know if your Xiaomi mobile has a virus.

Internet downloads, the main focus

If you are one of those people who downloads many files from the internet, you may be interested in finding out if your mobile has some type of virus, since Depending on where those files came from, a nasty surprise might be included.

Fortunately, many Xiaomi devices already have the updated security patch, in addition to Google Play Protect, so It is becoming increasingly difficult for our device not to alert us to the presence of malicious files.

Some of the signs that your mobile has a virus have to do with its malfunctions, battery drain and even sudden blackouts.

How to know if my mobile has a virus?





In a Xiaomi mobile, knowing if your mobile has a virus is very simple, you just have to follow these steps:

Open the app “ Security ” (comes pre-installed on all models).

” (comes pre-installed on all models). Then select the option “ security scan “.

“. Afterwards, you will see how your device begins to analyze the different files of your device until the analysis is complete.

After a few seconds, you will know if your device is virus free or not. In the case of detecting a malicious file, the antivirus will give you the option to delete it.

As you can see, it corresponds to a really simple process, so if you have a virus you should not worry too much either, in most cases it is easy to fix. This tool is developed by Avast, so it is reliable.

How to be safe from viruses





To avoid sneaking a virus into our device it is important that we do not enter the links that our contacts send useven if they are trustworthy. Before accessing these, it is essential to know if said page is reliable or not.

Downloading applications from the Google Play Store is much safer than if we do it through the browser, since it incorporates a tool that is responsible for analyzing the app before installing it. It also happens in many Xiaomi models, although if we avoid unknown sources, much better.

We must always update MIUI to the latest version, to be up to date and with the updated virus base.