Sociologist Carlos Dore Cabral passed away

Sociologist Carlos Dore Cabral, political activist and ex-husband of communicator Consuelo Despradel, died this Thursday, as reported by Julio Martínez Pozo on the radio program El Sol de la Mañana, 106.5 FM.

Dore Cabral, described by the Global Foundation for Democracy and Development (Funglode), He was a prominent intellectual, politician, sociologist, social activist, academic and political leader, thinker, and “a figure who has played valuable roles in our recent history.”

Sherri L. Grasmuck, in the article “Carlos Dore seen by his peers”, defined him as being “unassuming, effective, serious, committed, but also full of surprises and with that perplexed smile”.

He attended high school at Liceo Presidente Trujillo. He studied sociology at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), then did a master’s degree in rural sociology at the UASD and later did postgraduate studies in the United States under the direction of Alejandro Portes. He was also a recipient of the Woodrow Wilson Center Fellowship.

Too, He was a member of the Dominican Communist Party, of the Dominican Association of Sociologists, professor at the Technological Institute of Santo Domingo (Intec), former head of the Information, Analysis and Strategic Programming unit of the Presidency (Diape) and founder of the Funglode Global Magazine.

He was the author of several works such as “Problems of the Dominican agrarian structure, Agrarian reform and social struggles in the Dominican Republic, 1966-1978”, “Sociological problems at the end of the century”, “Chronicle of a passionate reason: journalistic articles 1997-2000 “, among others.