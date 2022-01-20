Sofia Vergara looks unrecognizable for the new Netflix series, Griselda

Sofia Vergara, the renowned Colombian actress remembered for her great deployment in the sitcom modern-family, is seen in her new job which binds her to Netflix, a drama titled Griselda.

This new Netflix bet focuses on the story of the renowned Colombian drug trafficker called Griselda White, who came to have several nicknames such as “the black widow”, “The Queen of Drug Trafficking”, “The godmother of cocaine” among others. Blanco joined the dome of the Medellin cartel. She was a pioneer of cocaine trafficking and crime in Miami during the 1970s and 1980s. In addition, she helped Pablo Escobar in his beginnings in the world of drug trafficking.

