Sofia Vergara looks unrecognizable for the new Netflix series, Griselda

Sofia Vergara, the renowned Colombian actress remembered for her great deployment in the sitcom modern-family, is seen in her new job which binds her to Netflix, a drama titled Griselda.

This new Netflix bet focuses on the story of the renowned Colombian drug trafficker called Griselda White, who came to have several nicknames such as “the black widow”, “The Queen of Drug Trafficking”, “The godmother of cocaine” among others. Blanco joined the dome of the Medellin cartel. She was a pioneer of cocaine trafficking and crime in Miami during the 1970s and 1980s. In addition, she helped Pablo Escobar in his beginnings in the world of drug trafficking.

This series, directed by Colombian Andres Baiz, will have the creative team behind narcs, another of the most successful series on the streaming platform.

Griselda Blanco with Pablo Escobar.

From the hand of Netflix social networks comes the first official image of Griselda, which shows Sofia Vergara in the role of the powerful drug trafficker. The actress looks unrecognizable thanks to the great makeup job she wears.

In addition to the first image, Netflix also confirmed to the cast of griselda, which has several familiar faces of Narcos, What alberto war, vanessa ferlito, Albert Ammann, Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo, Paulina Davila, gabriel sloyer, Juliana Aiden. Martinez, Martin Rodriguez and Jose Zuniga.

Sofia in the role of Griselda.

This is not the first time that the story of Griselda Blanco has been brought to the screen, previously the actress Catherine Zeta-Jones was in charge of interpreting the drug trafficker for the film Cocaine Godmother: The Griselda Blanco Story of 2017 directed by William Navarro.

At the moment Griselda does not have a release date, but it is known that the series will have six episodes from 50 minutes long.