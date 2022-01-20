S&P 500 Cuts Gains, But Gains In Financials, Tech Help By Investing.com



By Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – The S&P 500 pulled back from session highs on Thursday, but remained supported by the rebound in financials and technology stocks after the recent slide.

The financials sector rebounded after a recent sell-off as investors digested better-than-expected quarterly results from the sector and bought the recent slide in bank stocks.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:) rose more than 4% after the insurance company posted extraordinary quarterly results that outperformed sales and results, led by gains on written premiums.

State Street (NYSE:) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:) – both pressured a day earlier after quarterly results that missed Wall Street forecasts – gained more than 2%.

M&T Bank and Regional Financials, however, were in the red after quarterly results missed analysts’ expectations.

The tech sector, meanwhile, tried to rally again as investors awaited the start of quarterly results from big tech companies. Netflix (NASDAQ:) will publish its results after the close.

Ahead of Netflix’s results, some on Wall Street have become less constructive about the steaming media giant’s performance during the fiscal quarter, citing third-party data that points to a disappointing number of additional subscribers in the quarter.

“As most Netflix data watchers have noted, the third-party data being used to measure fourth-quarter net adds has not been encouraging,” he said. Deutsche Bank (FROM:) in a note last week.

“Our analysis of Google trends data leads us to lower our estimate of net additions in the fourth quarter to 7.25 million, compared to the forecast of 8.5 million,” it added.

Amazon (NASDAQ:) fell the most among the FAANGs, while Alphabet (NASDAQ:), Meta (NASDAQ:) Platforms, Microsoft (NASDAQ:), and Apple (NASDAQ:).

Energy stocks shrugged off falling oil prices amid data showing weekly US crude supplies unexpectedly increased.

On the economic front, weekly jobless claims were expected to rise, though economists downplayed the surprise to the upside, citing the impact of the Omicron variant.

Initial jobless claims rose by 55,000 to 286,000 in the week ending Jan. 15, a three-month high, confounding expectations of a drop to 225,000.

“Trade disruptions due to the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid are likely to have influenced this week’s data. We suspect these disruptions will be short-lived, but will create some volatility over the next couple of weeks,” Jefferies said in a statement. note.

In other news, Peloton (NASDAQ:) Interactive is reportedly planning to stop production of fitness connected amid declining demand, CNBC reported, citing internal documents. Its shares fell more than 17%.