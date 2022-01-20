Spanish companies enter a world controlled by Zuckerberg

“Our DNA is that of a company that creates technology to connect people and the metaverse is the next frontier, just like social media was when we started.” this is how it started mark zuckerberg his explanation of his utopian idea of ​​the metaverse. A utopia that with each passing day gets closer to reality: to the great American giants like Manzana or microsoft Spanish companies begin to join.

Metaverse is a term first coined by the writer neal stephenson, in his science fiction novel Snow crash, published in 1992. It is an immersive virtual universe that replicates and goes beyond the physical world, and in which you interact with other people -each one with their avatar- and with objects . It is a future internet in 3D where users will be able to meet, attend virtual concerts, go shopping or test, in the case of companies, their industrial developments.

Not only Zuckerberg’s company is behind this virtual universe: Apple, Sony or Nvidia They have been working on their own projects for years to position themselves in the new metaverse. And Spanish companies are beginning to join this race. Vodafone has presented the first open metaverse created in Spain, with a platform with which it intends to popularize the new hybrid scenarios, in which physical, augmented and virtual reality coexist.

Amacio Ortega, as a born entrepreneur, has been able to see the potential of the metaverse. For this reason last December Zara launched AZ, a collection in collaboration with the South Korean brand Ader Rerror that will have a replica in the metaverse. “The designs reflect the lifestyle of people whose personalities are shaped by simultaneous experiences in the real and virtual worlds,” explains the brand on its website. The collection, which is available on the Spanish brand’s website, but can also be visited at Zepeto, a platform that allows you to generate avatars and create imaginary worlds.

For its part, Shuttle, the startup accelerator promoted by the president of Mercadona, Juan Roig, has recently selected two startups related to the metaverse. The first of them, Uttopion is a metaverse platform that connects users, brands and content around virtual worlds with a common theme: Musichood for music and Sportsvilla for sports. YBVR, is a startup that develops the metaverse of live sports, bringing fans closer to the emotions of sporting events, through immersive transmission in a multi-device environment.

But if we talk about Spanish companies in the metaverse, there is a name that sounds strong: Virtual Voyagers. The company, one of the few in our country focused on the creation of virtual environments, already knows what it is like to work for Zuckerberg in the creation of the metaverse. Specifically, it was commissioned, together with Supersphere, to develop the platform for concerts for the events tool of Virtual Reality Facebook Venues.

The job of the future?

Facebook announced that it will create 10,000 new qualified jobs in Europe in the next five years, with the aim of shaping the metaverse, a meeting place between individuals in the digital universe. A new reality that universities have begun to make room for in their study plans: just over a month ago the Complutense University of Madrid announced the creation of two training proposals that will be aimed, specifically, at preparing professionals to work in the new virtual world.

And is not for less. The latest studies suggest that revenue from the global metaverse is estimated at around 400,000 million dollars in 2025 driven by millions of users and brands, which will focus on them to create a sense of belonging to a community and instill loyalty towards that community. Mark.