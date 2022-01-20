Starts pilot to make withdrawals and deposits with cryptocurrencies in Colombia

File photo. | Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Cryptocurrencies make up a booming market, proof of this is that Bitcoin, which despite the fluctuating changes it suffered, received half of its current investors in 2021. The region is not far behind, as more and more users are interested in investing or carrying out transactions with cryptocurrencies; but nevertheless, Until now, in countries like Colombia there was no very elaborate structure that facilitates such operations with digital assets.

To achieve a more open market, Davivienda, one of the largest banks in the country, achieved an alliance with Binance, one of the most important cryptocurrency transactional portals in the world to execute a pilot plan that allows deposits or withdrawals with crypto assets or cryptocurrencies. .

This alliance hopes to initially attract more than 5,000 users interested in the crypto world so that they can carry out transactions using the 4 cryptocurrencies authorized by the Colombian Financial Superintendence (SFC): Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

Once the trial period is over, Binance hopes to achieve 100% coverage of users in Colombia, thus becoming one of the strongest in Latin America in terms of the use of cryptocurrencies and the number of active people, since Davivienda currently serves as the the only financial entity in Latin America that has an active cryptocurrency wallet.

According to the Colombia Fintech Association, up to $70,000 million pesos in crypto assets are moved monthly in Colombia, of which the vast majority are in Bicoin.

The new announcement is made within the framework of the IaArenera project for the exchange of cryptocurrencies in the country, which consists of a space controlled and supervised by the SFC that allows the entity to analyze “the coexistence and interaction between regulated traditional financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchange platforms,” Binance explained in a statement. The objective of the initiative is to promote and support new technological advances applied to financial services (fintech) that allow “providing new and better options for the Colombian economy,” the company said.

You can now buy NFTs with a credit card

The world of NTFs (Non-Fungible Tokens) is a growing market but they are still very closed and difficult to understand for most people, starting with their purchase process, because to get a digital asset users have to create a crypto wallet, buy cryptocurrency, and then use it for the purchase.

The truth is that at infobae we will always explain what this technology is all about and how you can continue to update yourself on it.

In short, An NFT is a digital asset that records unique information. All movies, images and files, although they can be shared unlimitedly and in appearance may be identical, the code behind them is not, since only the original material will have the code that catalogs it as the first and the “only” in sense, since it is precisely this certification of authenticity that NFTs use to be marketed.

With the digital industry booming, there are many platforms where these items can be acquired and purchased, although limited to a complex process and designed for those who know the subject; however Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency wallets in the world, announced the creation of an NFT market that is focused on a platform to make digital assets “easier, to buy, display and discover.

With the aim of making NFTs a more accessible market, Coinbase announced a partnership with Mastercard to make the purchase process more honest and people can buy directly with their credit card.

Nowadays, Interested individuals can access the ‘Coinbase NFT’ website to gain early access to the market.

Far from being an unprofitable trending topic, the Non-Fungible Tokens market represented a success, as according to a report by the firm Chainalysis, people spent almost 27 billion dollars on digital products.

