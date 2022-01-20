Steven Gerrard intends to incorporate Luis Suárez to Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard, legendary Liverpool player and today manager of Aston Villa, intends to sign Uruguayan Luis Suárez, whose contract with Atlético de Madrid ends on June 30.

According to the British newspaper Dailystar, Spanish journalist Gerard Moreno stressed that Suárez hopes to have a meeting with his former Liverpool teammate after having rejected offers from three Brazilian clubs (Palmeiras, Corinthians and Atlético Mineiro).

“There are many clubs that have sounded out the Uruguayan attacker who turns 35 on January 24, but it is Aston Villa where Suárez has his main hopes,” it was reported in the note of the aforementioned media.

The man from Salta is already in the statutory conditions to negotiate with a future team, given that his contract with Atleti expires in less than six months, a club he arrived at in September 2020 signing for two seasons and in which it will be very difficult to agree on his continuity .

Inter Miami is another of the clubs that is interested in having the Uruguayan for next season, although now this possibility of returning to the Premier League seems to be the most seductive for the striker. Suárez played in England from January 2011 to July 2014, defending Liverpool (scoring 82 goals in 133 games).

The cast directed by Steven Gerrard, who has recently managed to incorporate the Brazilian Philippe Coutinho (former Liverpool and Barcelona), is in the thirteenth position of the English championship and has, among its main figures, the Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez , with the Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz, with the English attacker Ollie Watkins (the team’s current top scorer in the Premier League with five goals), and with the Argentine Emiliano Buendía.