Successful transplant from pig to human heart, milestone in medicine

On January 8, 2022, the heart of a transgenic pig was successfully transplanted into a human for the first time. The protagonist of this story is David Bennett, a 57-year-old American who was terminally ill from a medical point of view. Currently, this type of transplant may be the answer to deaths caused by long waiting lists among those who need a vital organ transplant.

David Bennett is an American who, at 57, has become the first person to receive a heart transplant from a genetically modified pig. The patient had a very damaged heart, in addition to suffering from other diseases that did not allow him to opt for a human heart transplant. Bennett suffered from terminal heart disease that made him medically hopeless.

That is why man, being aware of the high risks of the operation, agreed to undergo the first experimental transplant of a transgenic pig heart. The FDA –Food and Drug Administration, acronym in English–, the regulatory agency in the United States, authorized the emergency transplant that was carried out at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, taking into account the situation of David Bennett. Nowadays, the transplanted heart continues to beat normally on the man’s chest.

organ shortage

Currently, Spain has one of the most robust health systems and transplants are no exception. The country maintains, year after year, its world leadership in organ donation. However, and despite the fact that approximately 90% of the people who appear on the transplant list end up receiving it, there are a small percentage of patients who die waiting for it.

The xenotransplantation –as organ transplants between individuals of different species are called– could constitute an answer for this small percentage. Although the possibility of xenotransplantation has not yet been considered as a definitive solution, can help ensure patient survival while waiting for a compatible human organ. The objective of this type of transplant is not to remain in the human body indefinitely, but rather in the medium-long term.

If with the transplantation of a human organ, the patient must already take medication for life, when receiving an organ from a different species, the use of immunosuppressive drugs – those that prevent rejection of the transplant, that is, that the immune system damages the transplanted organ – must be larger.

Pigs, great allies

It is not the first time that transplants from pigs to people have been experimented with. It is necessary to clarify that these are genetically modified pigs, so that its cells are similar enough to human cells that the person’s immune system accepts them as its own and they are not instantly rejected.

Several porcine genes are inactivated, such as growth hormone. The reason? that the transplanted heart do not grow on the patient’s chest, something that could cause problems due to lack of space in the chest cavity. In addition, six genes of human origin are added.

David Bennett after the transplant, with the doctor who performed the operation.

The precedent for the creation of these transgenic pigs is one of the best known: dolly the sheep. The technology that allows them to exist is cloning, which allows the generation of pigs suitable for xenotransplantation to humans. The company in charge of this work is United Therapeutics, the same one that created the genetically modified pig that allowed David Bennett’s heart transplant.