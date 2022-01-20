Summary Real Sociedad vs Atlético (2-0) | They eliminate Hector Herrera

Midtime Editorial

The Atlético de Madrid has said goodbye to the Copa del Rey and could not in the Round of 16 against Real Sociedad, a team that surprised him and beat him by 2-0; the only good news was the ownership of the Mexican, Hector Herrera, who completed the 90 minutes on the pitch

What a surprise on the Real pitch, a team with more than 10 days of inactivity that stopped at home and faced the Colchoneros, who had a bad night at Anoeta. Thus, one of the favorites fell, Real Madrid and Barcelona remain with their matches on Thursday and now those of Athletic They will have a lot to think about, since they have not reached the quarterfinals of this competition since 2018.

Real Sociedad 2-0 Athletic; this was the match

Real Sociedad came out to eat the field and at minute 5 they had the first goal when Arizt Elustondo made a header that stung too much and sent it to one side and at minute, Adnan Januzaj put a cross shot at the base of the post .

Atlético responded and at 15′, Yannick Carrasco also put it on the post. The Belgian player dropped the ball, he remembered and put it on the post in a clear move.

It was then at 32′ when Januzaj scored with a header in a center of Joseba Zaldua. The ball fell to the far post and there he finished between three defenders to make it 1-0.

Already in the second half, the Real made it 2-0 when Felipe missed the start, the ball fell to alexander sorloth, who went in front of Jan Oblak, beat him and increased the lead. Sorloth himself had the third at 56′ when he made a good shot that Oblak saved; Mikel Merino had the counterattack and sent it over the top.

Of the few clear ones for Atleti, Matheus Cunha had a one-on-one at 76′ that was won by the goalkeeper, Alex Remiro. The final part did not offer much danger for Real, who never saw their pass to the Copa del Rey quarterfinals falter.

