Surprise for the Instagram post of a famous actress shortly after Jason Momoa announced his divorce

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced their separation after 17 years together (AFP)



The announcement that Jason Momoa Y Lisa Bonnet they put an end to their marriage brought back to the singles market one of the most desired men in all of Hollywood.

The followers of the famous American actress Chloe Sevigny They are convinced that she has just opened the race to conquer the attractive actor with a publication on her Instagram account in which Momoa appears without a shirt and with a skateboard.

The excuse for sharing these two photos was that the actor’s skateboard was adorned with a photo of Chloë’s face, and She took advantage of the occasion to dedicate all kinds of compliments to him.

“Sometimes I adore actors”, the 47-year-old actress wrote in her Instagram post alongside two photos of Momoa. “Especially when they ride a skateboard emblazoned with my teenage face, sleep with the mother of dragons, protect Timothée, They date older women, they are metal lovers and they seem like generally nice guys.”

Chloë Sevigny’s message about Jason Momoa

Chloë is referring, of course, to Jason’s work as khal drug in the series of HBO “Game of Thrones” and as Timothée Chalamet’s master-at-arms in the movie “dunes”, and his marriage to Lisa, the mother of his two children, who is 12 years older than him.

Many users have filled the comments section of the publication with messages stating that Chloë is trying to get the attention of the recent Hollywood bachelor.

Those who thought that the protagonist of “Boys don’t cry” has romantic intentions with the actor have overlooked a detail. In 2020, she secretly married a New York art gallery director named Siniša Mačković., with whom he has a son in common, Vanja Sevigny Mačković, and there is nothing to suspect that they have separated.

Chloë Sevigny in Cannes (Getty Images)

Last Thursday, Momoa and Lisa Bonet have announced the end of their 16-year relationship. In a joint statement posted Wednesday on their Instagram account, The protagonist of “Aquaman” reported that he and his wife were separating.

“We have all felt the pressure and changes of these times of transformation. A revolution is unfolding and our family is no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts that are taking place.”

Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, met and started dating in 2005 and they were officially married at the end of 2017. They have two children together: Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf.

Bonet rose to fame playing one of Bill Cosby’s daughters on “The Cosby Show.” She was previously married to rocker Lenny Kravitz, with whom she has a daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz.

Momoa rose to fame for the series “Game of Thrones” (2011-2019) and in recent years he has played Aquaman in Warner Bros. movies about DC Comics. This year the movie “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” will be released, which is the sequel to “Aquaman”, from 2018.

Jason Momoa with Lisa Bonet and their two children

“The love between us continues, evolving into the ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to be. Our unwavering devotion to this sacred life and our children,” they said.

The actors ended their statement with a reflection on the family, personal and professional lessons that they will continue to share with their children. “Teaching our children what is possible. Living prayer, let love prevail”, they concluded. So far, the interpreters have not given more statements in this regard.

