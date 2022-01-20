Teen Gets 14 Years Behind Bars for Tessa Majors Murder – NBC New York

A teenager who was arrested in 2019 in connection with the fatal stabbing of Barnard College student Tessa Majors in a Manhattan park was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years to life in prison.

Rashaun Weaver, now 16, entered court wearing a burgundy shirt and black tie. His hands were handcuffed behind his back. Court officials denied his attorney’s request to remove his handcuffs as he proceeded to the hearing.

Weaver pleaded guilty to murder and robbery in the high-profile case last month. He was first arrested and charged in the case in February 2020.

Prosecutors alleged that he was the one who stabbed Majors. He was 14 years old at the time of the girl’s death, but was charged as an adult with second-degree murder and robbery due to the nature of the crime.

Majors was stabbed while walking in Morningside Park on the night of December 11, 2019. She staggered up a flight of stairs to the street and collapsed in a crosswalk. Two other minors were also arrested in the case.

“Tess Majors cannot say how the murder affected her because she is dead. She’s dead forever and she’s not coming back,” said the victim impact statement written by her family as Waver’s sentencing was read aloud.

“The only person who knows what it’s like to be murdered early in the evening on December 11, 2019 by Rashaun Weaver and his two companions is Tess Majors. And she’s not here. She is not in this courtroom or attending class or playing music,” it read. “Tess Majors’ family believes that human life is sacred. Tess Majors’ family believes that the murder of a human being, the extinction of another human being, should never be normalized or rationalized. The pain is immeasurable and does not go away.”

Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bogdanos said before sentencing that Weaver attacked Majors once and she ran away. The prosecutor says Weaver attacked her two other times “in a prolonged attack” and only stopped because the other two minors involved in the case “took Mr. Weaver away.”

“Fourteen years to life is a long time, but at the end of his sentence, Rashaun Weaver is going home,” Bogdanos said Wednesday. Tess never will.

Bogdanos had said in court last month that Weaver admitted to a co-defendant that he stabbed Majors because she “bitten” me. Bogdanos said Weaver’s father is incarcerated and the boy’s mother called him to the jail after Majors’ stabbing to tell him that Weaver had been bitten on his right hand.

Police used that evidence to identify him as a suspect in Majors’s stabbing. Prosecutors say police leaked that information to reporters, which helped Weaver’s mother hide him in various locations around the city. The minor was finally arrested on Valentine’s Day in 2020.

Weaver had robbed someone else just before, according to his own statement in court. As part of the prepared written statement he submitted last month, Weaver admitted to that robbery and one other, and intentionally causing Majors’ death.

The attack, two days before the start of the 2019 final exams at the women’s school, worried city residents because of its proximity to the campus and how random it appeared to be. Barnard is part of Columbia University’s Ivy League.

Prosecutors tried to make a case for Weaver as a consistently violent person at the plea hearing. According to the prosecution, Weaver had been caught with a gun and drugs while in a detention center. He allegedly broke a window and attacked the counselors on 11 separate occasions, prosecutors said.

The boy’s attorney, powerful defense attorney Jeffrey Lichtman, told the court that his client is redeemable. Weaver’s family was inside the courtroom and yelled, “I love you!” as the teen was returned to a holding cell after the December hearing.

Lichtman reiterated that sentiment at Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, saying “every role model in his life has been in prison.”

As for Weaver, he apologized “to the court and the Government, and your honor” and promised the judge he would never be seen in his courtroom again.

“Most of all, I want to apologize to Tessa’s family,” Weaver said. “He deserved to have a long life.”

The young woman from Charlottesville, Virginia, played in a rock band and had told an editor at a high school newspaper internship that she planned to take journalism classes in college. She was a freshman at Barnard when she died.

Weaver’s co-defendant, Luchiano Lewis, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in court last fall. The other, a 14-year-old boy who is not identified by News 4 because of the juvenile charge, pleaded guilty in 2020.