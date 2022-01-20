Tesla Autopilot driver on trial for involuntary manslaughter

The driver of a Tesla that was circulating with the autopilot in Gardena (California, USA) collided with a Honda Civic and in the accident the two occupants of the Japanese car died. A serious accident that joins others that occurred before with models of the American brand (the autopilot has failed on numerous occasions), but in which a fundamental circumstance changes: the subject of the sentence is the driver, now accused of involuntary manslaughter.

This is the first felony prosecution in the United States of a motorist who used a semi-automatic driving system, according to the newspaper Los Angeles Times.

“Is a warning for drivers says Alain Kornhauser, an expert in autonomous vehicles at the Princeton University. “Without a doubt, it makes us aware that we are responsible, not only for our own safety but for that of others.”

The events occurred in December 2019, when the Civic The victim stopped at an intersection in Gardena, about 12 miles south of Los Angeles. A 2016 Tesla Model S driven by 27-year-old Kevin George Aziz Riad allegedly ran a red light and collided with the Honda. The driver and passenger died. The driver of the Tesla, indicted by Los Angeles District Attorney a few weeks ago and now on parole, he faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Autopilot issues

The October 5, 2017 the US Congress approved the law that regulates the future use of these vehicles. One of the main points of the rule is that the presence of a driver who is attentive to driving is required at all times.

The Tesla Autopilot feature is classified as Level 2 autonomy: the car can control the direction and speed, but a person must monitor the decisions of the car and what is happening in its environment. Asked about the Gardena accident, a spokesman for the NHTSA, the body that regulates traffic in the United States, assured that the driver is responsible for the decisions of the semi-automatic pilot of his vehicle.

In any case, it is not the first Autopilot problem that the NHTSA is interested in: in August 2021, the agency opened an investigation into the Elon Musk brand after at least 12 autopilot accidents occurred. cars using Autopilot. The US agency is trying to find out why the Tesla models, in those dozen accidents, crashed into emergency vehicles that were treating those injured in previous traffic accidents.