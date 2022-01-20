The 128 GB iPhone 11 is at a price never seen on Amazon

Although the last of the iPhone models that went on sale relatively recently is the iPhone 13, the truth is that both the iPhone 11 and 12 are still considered among the best smartphones that currently exist on the market, so in the event that you want to buy a new iPhone or are thinking of finally moving to iOS, nothing like take advantage of the discount that Amazon makes to the 128 GB iPhone 11 for which it has a price never seen before.

The iphone 11 at the best price on Amazon

After the release of each new iPhone, Apple always makes a discount on the previous terminals or models and although for the launch of the iPhone 13 last September, it already announced lower prices for the models eleven and 12, now we can find one of these aun price that is unleashing madness among Amazon customers.

As you already know, Amazon usually launches special offers on a daily basis and this time it was the 128GB iPhone that although it has a price of almost 640 euros, it can be ours for just over 500 so that there are many people who are already buying theirs What are you waiting for?

Do not think that because it is a model launched more than two years ago, we are facing an outdated smartphone, far from it. As we say, iPhone 11 is considered one of the best devices also for this 2022 since although it is a model of a previous generation, it is just as powerful as the iPhone 13 and has excellent performance, so Amazon has the right deal for you.

This is the iPhone 11

Let’s see more specifically what are the technical characteristics of this device. We are facing a smartphone that has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, It is resistant to water and dust and also has a good photographic sector.

In fact, it has space for a 12 MP dual rear camera (ultra wide and wide angle) with Night mode, Portrait mode and 4K video recording up to 60 fps and a 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, 4K video recording and slow motion. And don’t miss the Face ID for secure authentication and the processor is a A13 Bionic chip with third generation Neural Engine.

Isn’t that amazing? Take advantage of the fact that the iPhone 11 in its 128 GB version is available at the lowest price in history: you can make it yours for the price of 579 euros instead of the usual 639 and in green, black, white or yellow.