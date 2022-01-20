The 4 functions that will help you get the most out of your robot vacuum cleaner

We have already spent several Christmases in which the robot vacuum cleaner is one of the star gifts of the holidays. Since they hit the market, they are sweeping online and in physical stores. And even more so, since confinement, many families have incorporated it into their home with the aim of saving time in the maintenance of daily cleaning.

The following are some keys to keep in mind when you have one.

Get the most out of it.

A robot does not have to be limited to just vacuuming

Despite what their name indicates, there are some that, in addition to vacuuming, have different functions such as scrubbing the floor. The robot is capable of creating a map of the house and can be connected through an application to control it from the mobile. The technology they incorporate can make your life easier.

perfect for pets

It is a very versatile tool, and it even has special brushes to clean the hair that animals drop around the house. It is a useful function and, although it is not perfect, it helps to do a more standard cleaning.

Daily maintenance, not precision

When using a robot vacuum cleaner, one thing must be clear: it has disadvantages. It is a round device and has a certain thickness, so, despite its external brushes, it does not always reach all corners of the house well. For example, areas where the space is narrow due to the position of the furniture, low sofas under which the robot does not pass…

​You have to be aware that these devices make day-to-day life easier because they keep the floor very clean, but they are not for thorough cleaning of the home.

​For example, if the mopping mode is programmed, it must be taken into account that the amounts of soap and water and the intensity with which the cloth is pressed on the floor are not what a person normally uses.





Weekly routine

The robot vacuum cleaner allows you to establish a weekly cleaning routine, thanks to the technological advances it incorporates, since it can be programmed. In this way, you save a lot of time using the device, which allows you to spend more time on other tasks.

Try to keep the house tidy

The robot goes through the surface of the home, but if it encounters obstacles such as shoes lying on the floor, books or any other object, the cleaning will be much less precise.