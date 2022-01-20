The 4 functions that will help you get the most out of your robot vacuum cleaner

Admin 29 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 13 Views

Keep in mind that it will not leave the house impeccable by itself, but it helps in its daily maintenance.

Woman programming a robot vacuum cleaner

Woman programming a robot vacuum cleaner

Getty Images

We have already spent several Christmases in which the robot vacuum cleaner is one of the star gifts of the holidays. Since they hit the market, they are sweeping online and in physical stores. And even more so, since confinement, many families have incorporated it into their home with the aim of saving time in the maintenance of daily cleaning.

The following are some keys to keep in mind when you have one.

Get the most out of it.

A robot does not have to be limited to just vacuuming

Despite what their name indicates, there are some that, in addition to vacuuming, have different functions such as scrubbing the floor. The robot is capable of creating a map of the house and can be connected through an application to control it from the mobile. The technology they incorporate can make your life easier.

Robot vacuum cleaner and mop Cecotec Conga 1090

one

perfect for pets

It is a very versatile tool, and it even has special brushes to clean the hair that animals drop around the house. It is a useful function and, although it is not perfect, it helps to do a more standard cleaning.

A robot vacuum cleaner picks up popcorn from the ground

two

Daily maintenance, not precision

When using a robot vacuum cleaner, one thing must be clear: it has disadvantages. It is a round device and has a certain thickness, so, despite its external brushes, it does not always reach all corners of the house well. For example, areas where the space is narrow due to the position of the furniture, low sofas under which the robot does not pass…

​You have to be aware that these devices make day-to-day life easier because they keep the floor very clean, but they are not for thorough cleaning of the home.

​For example, if the mopping mode is programmed, it must be taken into account that the amounts of soap and water and the intensity with which the cloth is pressed on the floor are not what a person normally uses.


read also

Lucia Ramirez Pavia

A woman cleans an induction hob

A robot vacuum cleaner makes it easy to clean your home.

3

Weekly routine

The robot vacuum cleaner allows you to establish a weekly cleaning routine, thanks to the technological advances it incorporates, since it can be programmed. In this way, you save a lot of time using the device, which allows you to spend more time on other tasks.

Your house is unique and its cleaning also has to be. Therefore, Roomba allows you to clean exactly where you need and adapts to you and your day to day. From the new iRobot Home app or with a simple voice command through the Google Assistant*, let Roomba take care of the mess while you get on with life. Plus, Roomba now makes personalized suggestions for you, so you can cross cleaning off your to-do list. Website: https://www.irobot.es/ Support: https://essupport.irobot.com/app/ask Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/irobot Instagram: https://instagram.com/ irobot Twitter: https://twitter.com/iRobot iRobot, the world's leading consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to get more done both inside and outside the home. iRobot products, including the award-winning Roomba® robot vacuum and the Braava® range of robot mops, have reached millions of homes around the world and work every day to help people find smarter ways to clean and enjoy themselves. What really matters. *Compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa enabled devices. Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com or its affiliates. Google is a registered trademark of Google LLC

4

Try to keep the house tidy

The robot goes through the surface of the home, but if it encounters obstacles such as shoes lying on the floor, books or any other object, the cleaning will be much less precise.

show comments

Loading next content…

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

2 key Bitcoin trading indicators suggest BTC is poised for a 62% move higher.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been below $45,000 for 14 days and is currently 40% below the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved