The 5 things you should know this Thursday, January 20

Tonga is facing an “unprecedented disaster”. What is happening with 5G and airlines in the United States? The world’s most popular destination for 2022 is… This is what you need to know to start the day. truth first.

one

Biden predicts that Russia will “enter” Ukraine in his speech for the year of Government

During his speech to mark a year in office this Thursday, President Joe Biden predicted that Russia will advance on Ukraine, the strongest acknowledgment to date that the United States hopes Putin will move after amassing 100,000 troops throughout the country. along the border. In addition, Biden addressed inflation and covid-19, among other key issues on his agenda.

two

Tonga is facing an ‘unprecedented disaster’

A powerful volcanic eruption and tsunami near Tonga have caused “an unprecedented disaster,” the Pacific nation’s leader said on Tuesday. Meanwhile, New Zealand has warned of new eruptions that could complicate the delivery of aid to remote islands where communications do not work.

These new images show the devastation in Tonga 0:44

3

What is happening with 5G and airlines in the United States?

The aviation gem and wireless carriers clashed this week over uncertainty over interference between the new 5G cellphone service in the United States and aviation technology. The industry is concerned that the US 5G service is too close to the spectrum used by radar altimeters. This is what you should know.

The setbacks facing the US with 5G technology 1:04

4

Vaccination protects more than a previous infection

Both vaccination and prior infection help protect against new COVID-19 infections, but vaccination protects against hospitalization significantly more than natural immunity from prior infection alone, according to a study released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. US Disease Prevention (CDC).

Does getting infected with ómicron result in immunity to the virus? 0:58

5

Green light for January 6 commission to access Trump White House documents

The Supreme Court cleared the way for the release of Trump’s White House presidential files to the congressional commission investigating the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol. The court order means they will be transferred to Congress more than 700 documents that could shed light on the events.

Commission investigating January 6 summons Giuliani 2:13

————–

at coffee time

Meet Wordle, the latest internet obsession

Wondering what those green and yellow tiles are that are all over your social media? It’s Wordle, a new simple word game that has captivated users on the internet.

This is the best snack, and it’s healthier than you think

Popcorn is the best snack for dinner. They’re an ideal “main course” because they’re more filling than other appetizers and don’t rely on a deep fryer for flavor. Plus, they can be made from scratch in a matter of minutes, with no equipment other than a large pot, and you can make them any flavor you like.

These snacks under 100 calories will fill you up 1:46

Britney Spears Sends Cease Letter To Her Sister Demanding She Stop Talking About Her On Book Tour

The public feud between Britney Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears is far from over.

This orange crop will be the smallest since World War II and will drive up juice prices

Citrus diseases and bad weather are limiting the supply of oranges in the United States and internationally. Meanwhile, demand for orange juice, which has been declining for years, has skyrocketed during the pandemic.

Tripadvisor’s Most Popular Global Destination for 2022 is…

The travel platform has just launched its Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2022: The best of the best destinations (there are two places from Mexico in the top 10).

Tour the 5 best beaches in the world from your home 0:40

————–

The number of the day

$1,600

Tickets for the 2022 Qatar World Cup go on sale with prices reaching US$1,600.

Does it cost more to go to the World Cup final or the Super Bowl? 0:45

————–

quote of the day

“This pandemic is far from over”

How will the pandemic end? Almost two years after it was officially declared by the World Health Organization (WHO), we are still not close to knowing the answer.

Covid-19: when will it stop being a pandemic to be endemic? 1:31

————–

pick of the day

Everything you need to properly clean your mask

Considering the material and using the correct products is very important to keep your masks clean.

————-

And to finish…

Hispanic father gets his birthday wish fulfilled: to see his children after more than a year hospitalized

Rogelio López, a Hispanic from California who suffered from diabetes, contracted covid-19 in December 2020 and had to be intubated, contracted bacteremia, suffered a heart attack and gastrointestinal bleeding. After more than a year hospitalized, López made a special request to his doctors for his birthday: he just wanted to see his children. We spoke with one of the professionals at the University of California Davis Medical Center who helped make her wish come true after months of planning.