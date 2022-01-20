The American players who will go to the Mexican National Team

At least three elements will be considered by Gerardo Martino for the duels against Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama.

The list selected by Gerardo Martino to the Tricolor to face the qualifying matches of Concacaf heading to Qatar World Cup 2022 against Jamaica, Costa Rica Y Panama, will be announced this Thursday, but in Coapa they are sure what to expect from it since there are three elements that will be present in the call.

From the outset, it is known that next week, during the break in the tournament, they will not be able to count on William Ochoa, Jorge Sanchez Y Henry Martin, which have been recurrent elements in the process of daddy with the Mexican team and that they will again be considered for the aforementioned commitments.

This third of elements will participate with the Eagles next Saturday in the match against Atlas and later, they will report in the High Performance Center to start with the concentration of the national representative who will travel to Kingston for the beginning of next week.

A POSSIBLE FOURTH CALLED

Within the possibilities that within the Tricolor have been handled is that of Jordan Silva. It is worth mentioning that Mexico will have those summoned from Monterey only for two games since it is the agreement they reached with scratched, situation that would open the door to the defender cream blue, who left good impressions in his previous call and the doors were not closed for other calls.

In this way, the formalization of those summoned from America to the Mexican team. Three safe and a possible considered more are those who would be absent from the Nest next week with the slogan of contributing to the Mexico progress in the mission to get the ticket to the next world Cup.