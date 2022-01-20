The arrival of Alexis Gutiérrez to Chivas would take minutes away from a team leader and this has him furious

The arrival of Alexis Gutiérrez would provoke the fury of Jésus Molina as he would see his playing minutes reduced in Clausura 2022

arrival confirmed Alexis Gutierrez at Chivas from Guadalajara after passing through the Blue Cross, however, this could generate tension in the Guadalajara dressing room since it would reduce the minutes of several of his new teammates such as Fernando Beltrán or Jesus Molina.

It is precisely the latter that would be most affected by the incorporation of the new midfielder from the Chivas Well, throughout last season he was a regular in coach Leaño’s lineup, so his playing time could be reduced and he would have a less significant role in the team.

You have to remember that Jesus Molina He has become a benchmark for the team and is even captain due to his extensive career. The central midfielder reached Chivas from Guadalajara in 2019 and quickly made a place for himself in the starting eleven after already being champion in Monterrey and America.

Although with the arrival of Leaño to the Sacred Flock his role in the team has diminished and now it seems that they have dealt him the final blow with the arrival of Alexis Gutierrez because this is a player to the total liking of the Mexican coach, so the departure of Jesús Molina to another team.

How much did Alexis Gutiérrez cost Chivas?

The Mexican midfielder reaches the Chivas a one-year loan option with a purchase option, however, the player’s salary will continue to be the same as he received with Blue Cross which was about 2 million dollars a year, this also caused the annoyance of several colleagues.