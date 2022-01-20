The Central Bank of Russia proposes to ban cryptocurrencies in the country

The agency insists that responsibility be introduced before the law for the issuance, mining, circulation of cryptocurrencies and the offer of financial products linked to these assets.

The Central Bank of Russia has proposed a complete ban on the issuance, mining and circulation of cryptocurrencies in the country to “reduce threats that supposes the propagation of the cryptocurrencies”.

“The risks of cryptocurrencies for private investors are related to the possibility of a total loss of investments in cryptocurrencies. The value of cryptocurrencies depends on their acceptance in society and their ability to be used in various transactions (including illegal activities). The growth of the cryptocurrency market largely reflects the formation of a bubble in the market”, states the Russian Central Bank in its report ‘Cryptocurrencies: trends, risks, measures’.

The Bank of Russia also urges that investments by financial institutions in cryptocurrencies and related instruments. The use of intermediaries and infrastructures of the Russian financial market for cryptocurrency transactions should also be vetoed, says the institution.

In addition, the entity suggests that the responsibility before the law for the aforementioned activities. At the same time, the regulator does not seek to make the possession of cryptocurrencies by citizens illegal.

“We would like to indicate that we are not proposing to introduce a ban on possession of cryptocurrencies by citizens,” Yelizaveta Danílova, director of financial stability at the Bank of Russia, told a press conference.

Currently, Russian law allows citizens buy and sell digital currencies. However, businesses in the nation cannot accept cryptocurrencies at par with the ruble as they are not listed as legal tender.