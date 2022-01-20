The change of text and number of the article on presidential re-election in the PRM statutes

Last Wednesday, December 8, the executive leadership of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) approved a reform to its internal statutes, including a modification to article 101 that prevented the consecutive re-nomination of the current president Luis Abinader.

In the statutes still in force of the PRM, article 101 thereof indicates the following: “Until the MODERN REVOLUTIONARY PARTY (PRM) convenes a congress to debate the issue of presidential re-election, it will be prohibited.”

In November 2014, the current headed by former president Hipólito Mejía and Luis Abinader decided to leave due to disagreements with Miguel Vargas Maldonado, due to the way in which he carried out the guidelines of the political entity, and they then founded the PRM. By that date, they needed a statutory base in order to transform the Dominican Social Alliance, for that reason, since mid-2020, according to the president of the Statutory Reform Commission of the ruling party, Eddy Olivares, they had been working on changes to that internal regulations, but they were postponed due to the electoral tournaments of that year.

In the document of the new statutes approved by the highest leadership of the ruling party and that will be put to a vote at the national convention of the members of the base, reference is made to the presidential re-nomination in what would be article 149.

“Article 149.- Nomination of a President of the Republic of the Party. The President of the Republic has the option of aspiring to a second consecutive constitutional term and will never be able to run for the same position or for the Vice Presidency of the Republic”, it says verbatim.

Olivares had explained to LISTÍN DIARIO that what was done was an adaptation of that article to put it in accordance with what is established in article 124 of the Constitution, which states that the “President of the Republic may choose a second consecutive period and may never run for the same position or for the Vice Presidency of the Republic.”

The national convention that will formalize this change in the internal regulations of the PRM will be held next Sunday, January 30. In the reform, the name of the National Secretariat of Technology was also changed to the National Secretariat of Innovation; the principle of gender equity was established for all agencies, an initiative of the PRM both in the party law and in the electoral law, so that from the next convention the inclusion of young people and women will be established in all agencies in a 40/60 ratio.

Similarly, the Secretariat for the Diaspora was created, among other innovations that were included in the statutes in order to establish a modern party and according to the standards that citizens expect.