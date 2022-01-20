The daughter of Agustina Cherry and Gastón Paul will travel to New York to study on Broadway | Cuyo’s diary

The daughter of actress Agustina Cherry and conductor Gastón Pauls decided to follow in her parents’ artistic footsteps. Muna was born with a designated talent: singing. Since she was a child, she found her calling and has been sharing her performances for quite some time on her official Instagram account, where she has more than 600,000 followers.

On this occasion, she will give an international pass and will move away from her parents to train in what she is most passionate about. Muna will travel to the United States in February to join the “Go Broadway” studio program, an institution where artists from all over the world come to immerse themselves in the world of art.

“We are excited to resume travel with all possible precautions. Broadway is 100% and properly handling the COVID context, we aim to work along the same lines, ”said the American school that had stopped its courses due to the sanitary restrictions due to the coronavirus.

The teenager will live an incredible experience in this school that other Argentine artists have already passed through, such as Franco Masini, Florencia Otero, Ángela Torres, Vida Spinetta, Germán Tripel, Candela Vetrano, Emilia Attías.

Some time ago her mother told: “She sings from a very young age, when she was five or six years old. There was a resource of protection for which he could not show his face, until one day he sat down and told me: ‘Mom, I want to show what I do.’

Faced with the abrupt growth of her daughter, the actress shared her fears: “She told me she wants to compose in English and work abroad. I don’t know how I’m going to release her, but she’s already started her path.”

Your debut

The young woman is lucky enough to meet several artist friends of her parents. That is why the first time he sang on stage was with the Argentine musician Luciano Pereyra. The singer invited her to sing Flaca by Andrés Calamaro and the young woman quickly accepted.

After the show, Agustina dedicated a few words of thanks to her singer friend: “Today was a magical and unforgettable night. For the first time, he stepped on a stage and it was at Luna Park and by your hand. I love you my friend”.