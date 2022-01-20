The four ways that Barça has to solve the ‘case…

The offices of FC Barcelona They have put an end to the ‘game’ that Ousmane Dembélé had with his renewal, and have publicly declared that they want the attacker to find another destination in the coming days. However, the Frenchman’s position has been firm and he has no plans to leave the Ciudad Deportiva Joan Gamper in January. This is why the entity’s board has to evaluate what the alternatives may be that allow them to dispense with the number ‘7’, if possible, before the closing of the winter market.

The first option would be to sell it. The club’s coffers invested 135 million euros in the international with France, and the logical thing would be to find some kind of reimbursement for that failed transaction in 2017. However, the player’s environment is not seen outside the Camp Nou before June 30, so it is presented as a complicated variant. Another alternative would be to try to approach positions with Dembélé and offer him the letter of freedom, although from within the institution it is already rumored that the Frenchman would have an agreement with a club to reach ‘zero cost’ at the end of the season.

Xavi Hernández has already put into practice the third way to solve the conflict with the Vernon native, and this is to send him to the stands for the rest of the campaign. The Egarense is recognized for his discipline, and will not tolerate any player in his locker room who is not fully committed to the Blaugrana shirt. This is why he has been left out of the call for the Copa del Rey round of 16, and it could be the first of many absences for the ‘Mosquito’.

Lastly, and possibly an option that will touch the pride of both parties, It would be that the counts decide to use him in the matches in which the coach deems his participation convenient. ‘Dembouz’ continues to be an important sporting resource for the club, and this whole situation, at the end of it all, escalated for months until the ‘glass spilled’. It seems that there is no way to fix this ‘marriage’, but both Ousmane’s and Barça’s exit routes are on the table.

A flop since 2017

Dembélé was the one chosen to warm up the band that Neymar Jr. had left free. Despite this, The physical attributes of the Frenchman were exposed and it was shown that his discipline as a footballer is far from an elite player. The constant injuries and lack of forcefulness have led him to score only 30 goals in four and a half seasons, in addition to seeing his market value reduced considerably. According to ‘Transfermarkt’, ‘Dembouz’ has a cost of 30 million euros, 10 less than Gavi, who has emerged from the subsidiary and is barely 17 years old. Ousmane is more of a conviction than a benefit, so his next destination will be making a potentially expensive gamble.