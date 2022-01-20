The genetic factor in rheumatoid arthritis

There are some diseases that can develop due to genetic factors, in the same way external stimuli can promote these pathologies.

arthritis rheumatoid is an illness which is characterized by inflammation of those small joints that compromise the hands and fingers, however, there is no main reason why this condition manifests itself, since there can be different causes, a predisposition in the genes of an individual can trigger the disease such as bacteria, allergies or other factor driving the immune system function and cause an inflammatory reaction.

In dialogue with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health (MSP), Dr. Óscar Soto Raíces, rheumatologist and president of the Foundation for Rheumatic Diseases, explains how the disease due to genetic predisposition, the factors that influence the appearance of the condition, the treatment focused on the symptomatology and how the patient can avoid other comorbidities associated with arthritis rheumatoid.

“The cause of rheumatoid arthritis is unknown, that trigger is not known, the immune system is difficult to understand because it is not only a particular organ, it is a cellular army that is responsible for fighting infections and everything that is foreign to the body. There are symptoms such as inflammation or swelling that occur in the joints and this is called arthritis, this condition can become chronic, that is, it has the ability to remain in the patient for a long time, even for life, for this reason you should be treated,” said the doctor.

Factors that influence joint inflammation

Each of the patients who develops arthritis rheumatoid can have a different cause, since your body does not act in the same way, that is why specialists address a genetic predisposition that can influence an individual to develop allergies to a certain agent and for this reason the condition manifests itself.

“Nicotine can cause inflammation in the joints, but not all patients who smoke have rheumatoid arthritis; does need a more perfect combination What we already have, the genetics we have is important since certain genes or a particular genetics can predispose a patient to these conditions. If someone has a certain genetic profile and joins an exposure such as nicotine from cigarettes, then the immune system can be activated and create arthritis, however, when it is activated, quitting smoking does not necessarily cause these symptoms to be reversed or are cured, what does happen is that the stimulation of the immune system ceases and the condition can be better treated” explained the rheumatologist

Should treatment focus on symptoms?

The main thing that should be done when a patient consults his specialist for symptoms such as swelling and inflammation is immediate treatment, since it seeks to reduce these ailments so that the patient can return to their daily activities or simply restore the mobility of a certain area.

“When a patient arrives with swelling in the joints, the most common thing is that it is related to rheumatoid arthritis, patients arrive with their hands and fingers swollen because there is a predisposition in the small joints, so it is a very particular and symmetrical pattern. , other methods are sought to reaffirm the diagnosis and the doctor must find a method to reduce this swelling and pain in order to reduce the limitation, but sometimes when this inflammation goes down it is not left untreated because this symptom persists in other tissues and organs” deepened Soto Raíces.

How to avoid relapse

An early diagnosis is the main tool for arthritis rheumatoid can be treated in time, likewise, it is essential that the patient, although he sees an improvement in his condition, always maintains the consumption of drugs or medications in a responsible manner. Similarly, it is important to visit the specialist frequently in order to reduce the risk of a relapse of the disease or the development of other pathologies.

“The most important thing is early diagnosis, it is the first thing that is recommended to the patient if he has the signs or symptoms of the condition, it is necessary that the patient be treated and thanks to all the advances in this pathology the patient can feel that he is healed, it is essential that the patient does not stop their treatments and always keep their appointments with the rheumatologist, they should not play with medications and they should be that very constant person, otherwise it can be dangerous because other organs can be affected and also the same joints, people get used to living with certain pains and swellings, that is why you should not stop taking medication and visiting the doctor” concluded Dr. Óscar Soto Raíces.