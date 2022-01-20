The importance of intervention and early treatment in patients with Hidradenitis Suppurativa

The lesions fluctuate and drain spontaneously.

?Hidradenitis suppurativa is a chronic relapsing inflammatory disorder of the pilosebaceous glands.

The treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa it is difficult for the patient to manage, and despite the fact that new therapeutic options have been incorporated, few large clinical studies have been published.

On the other hand, early diagnosis and treatment according to specialists are essential, since control can be more effective at the beginning of the disease with the aim of reducing the burden of disease, preventing the appearance of new lesions and avoiding, or at least decrease scarring.

According to the pharmacological information of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States, as of May 2015 no treatment had received the approval of the organism, however, after the approval of adalimumab to treat patients with stage Hurley II or III was used to treat this population.

Dapsone is also used for these patients, but the studies are scarce and the results are disparate. Researchers even consider that antibiotics are effective not only for their bactericidal properties, but also for their anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory effects. However, as in the treatment of acne, long-term antibiotic therapy is not recommended because it produces bacterial resistance.

Although the hidradenitis suppurativa resembles nodular acne, oral retinoids are ineffective. Antiandrogen therapy may be effective in women with hidradenitis suppurativa, especially in those with exacerbation of symptoms during menstruation in women.

Physicians have indicated that methotrexate, metformin, and other biologic drugs such as: adalimumab, anakinra, etanercept, infliximab, and ustekinumab are also administered, which are normally reserved for patients in whom other drugs have been tried and failed.

More advanced treatments

Another treatment that is considered is surgical interventions, which depend on the stage of the disease. Incision and drainage are not recommended because recurrence is almost inevitable. In limited stage I or II disease, an “unroofing” technique with curettage of the base is an appropriate option and the probability of recurrence is lower.

In patients with Hurley stage III or with hidradenitis suppurativa resistant to treatment the best option is surgery. In patients with more extensive involvement, a wide resection is required, followed by split-thickness skin grafts or local fasciocutaneous flaps. The latter often achieve better functional results. Lasers designed for hair removal have also been used with some success.

In conclusion, the hidradenitis suppurativa it remains a chronic debilitating disorder that is difficult to treat.

For this reason it is essential to give appropriate information to the patient, as well as help from support groups. Treatment often consists of a combination of lifestyle modifications, for example: losing weight, avoiding tight clothing and skin trauma, keeping the skin cool, warm compresses, topical treatments, laser hair removal, and systemic drugs or surgery.

What is the Hidradenitis Suppurativa?

The hidradenitis suppurativa is a chronic relapsing inflammatory disorder of the pilosebaceous glands that tends to be localized in anatomic regions with abundant apocrine glands.

The trigger is the occlusion of the follicular infundibulum, followed by follicular rupture associated with an intense inflammatory response. The pathogenic role of microorganisms is debatable. However, bacteria can cause autoinflammatory response of the innate immune system.

The hidradenitis suppurativa It is part of the follicular occlusion tetrad that includes dissecting cellulitis of the scalp, cystic acne, and pilonidal cysts. Because of the similarities between these disorders, an inclusive term such as “acne versa” has been used.

At first the hidradenitis suppurativa it produces open comedones, often with one or more openings, mixed with erythematous and tender papules and nodules. Later, the lesions fluctuate and drain spontaneously, followed by fistula formation. As the disorder progresses, the number of lesions increases, associated with interconnection of the fistulae and pronounced scarring. The estimated prevalence of hidradenitis suppurativa in the United States it is 1% to 2%.

However, not all patients go to the doctor, often out of embarrassment.[1,2] The usual age of onset is in the second or third decade. The hidradenitis suppurativa it is three times more frequent in women than in men, but in men atypical locations, more intense involvement and association with acne are more frequent.

