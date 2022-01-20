The improvised line-up with which Real Spain began Clausura 2022 against Victoria in La Ceiba

2022-01-19

Royal Spain started his way in search of the 13th Honduran soccer title against Victory in La Ceiba and with an improvised line-up, since several players tested positive for Covid-19 and others suffer from physical discomfort.

The Machine, which had asked for the match to be rescheduled because it had players in the National Team, came out with three footballers that few or no one knows. The ‘Colt’ Gutierrez had to pull reservations to show up for the engagement.

In the goal was the 21-year-old, Bryan Ramos, who has been in the aurinegra institution for a decade, going through all categories and who had already debuted in 2020 when the team was under the reins of Ramiro Martinez.

In the defensive zone, the royalty came out with Junior Garcia, Heyreel Saravia, franklin flowers Y Mayson Velasquez (Sub 20), one of the new faces that the aurinegro DT presented to the jaibos.

In the center of the field, Mayron Flores next to the captain Kevin Alvarez, Gerson Chavez Y Daniel Melendez, a youth who is having his chance given the number of casualties reported by the club.

And in the attack, the ‘Potro’ opted for his scorer, the Argentine Ramiro Rocca and accompanies him Carlos Bernardez.