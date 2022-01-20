The institution is above all, of Salcedo, of Pizarro: Guido

Although Matchday 3 of the Closure 2022 of the MX League, in tigers they recently incorporated Igor Lichnovsky and the departure of Carlos Salcedo is on the doorstep, issues that Guido Pizarro He says he should not distract them, since in his view the institution is above all.

“We know and we are used to the fact that the intention is always to aspire more and always try to incorporate quality players such as the arrival of Igor, here we will be waiting for you to come and contribute, we have to dedicate ourselves to our own, understanding that the institution is above all, from Salcedo, from Pizarroof all,” he declared.

“The tournament has already started and as captain and I understand that the whole group has to be at one hundred, we understand that the arrivals of Igor He is going to strengthen the group and we are going to be waiting for him here”.

Guido Pizarro wants to retire in Tigres

About his Contract renewal, which expires in June, the auriazul captain commented that want to retire in the institution and for this reason it will not put obstacles to extend it, neither in the term nor by salary.

“My intention is to finish my career here, I don’t know until what age, the reality is that this is going to mark me day by day, I feel good, so I don’t know, I always told him my intention and I would never put a stop or something with the difference, my intention is to stay, their intention to continue, we will agree with the years and everything, “he added.

the player of 31 years commented that the extension of your link with the royal institution and it is a matter of time before it is announced and continues to help the team fight for titles.

“my intention is to stay, I forwarded it to snake, to the coach, we are on the right track, I think it has been discussed and it will be a matter of time, for my part my intention is always to continue contributing to the club, thanks for what it has given me, that I can continue contributing so that it continues to be a leading player and continue to aspire to achieve titles, and that we walk together, it is on the right track, everything is already there”, he declared.