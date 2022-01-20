The last photos full of love and kisses of Georgina Rodríguez with Cristiano Ronaldo win hearts

The photos full of public displays of affection of the Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez and his partner, the star of the Man Utd, Cristiano Ronaldo, from their private plane, have instantly conquered the Internet.

Ronaldo took a private plane to Switzerland with Georgina and his eldest son, Cristiano Jr., to receive a special award from FIFA for becoming the all-time leading international goalscorer.

The Portuguese footballer boarded a private jet with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his eldest son Christian jr. when they boarded a short flight from Zurich to Manchester.

Ronaldo, 36 years old, made the trip after traveling to the Swiss city to attend whats Best FIFA Football Awards 2021, where he was delivered FIFA Special Best Men Award in recognition of his goalscoring achievements.

The 27-year-old Spanish model, who is expecting twins with her partner, took to Instagram and shared adorable photos of Ronaldo and son Cristiano Jr.

Posted the images with the title “my kings” followed by a heart emoticon.

Ronaldo, 36, also took to Instagram, posting sweet photos with his son and partner Georgina Rodriguez from the award ceremony.

He wrote, “Always with me #blessed” along with a heart emoji. The stunning photos have won millions of hearts in a very short time.

Cristiano RonaldoThe Best

Christian received the FIFA Special Award at ‘The Best’ award ceremony, in celebration of his all-time international goalscoring record.

The striker of Man Utd received the prestigious award after breaking the international record for goals with 115 goals for Portugal.

Ronaldo, five times winner of the Golden Ball, was one of the only honorees to attend the ceremony in person and declared that he was a “dreamreceive such an award.

Speaking on Monday night, he said: ‘It’s a dream. First of all, I have to thank my teammates in the national team in the last 20 years that I used to play with.

‘The record was 109, right? So six ahead. I am very proud. It is a special award from FIFA, an organization I respect a lot. I also have to thank my family. Soon I will be a father again. I’m proud. It’s great to be the all-time goalscorer.

‘I still have the passion for the game and for scoring goals. I have been playing soccer since I was five years old. When I go out on the pitch, even in training, my motivation is still there. Even 37 soon, I feel good.

‘I keep working hard. I love the game and I have the passion. I want to continue. I hope to play maybe four or five years, it’s all mental. If you treat your body well, when you need it, it will return it to you.