The last photos full of love and kisses of Georgina Rodríguez with Cristiano Ronaldo win hearts

Admin 20 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 18 Views

The photos full of public displays of affection of the Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez and his partner, the star of the Man Utd, Cristiano Ronaldo, from their private plane, have instantly conquered the Internet.

Ronaldo took a private plane to Switzerland with Georgina and his eldest son, Cristiano Jr., to receive a special award from FIFA for becoming the all-time leading international goalscorer.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Paul Arriola sees his arrival at America complicated

Enrique Martinez Villar Mexico City / 19.01.2022 16:00:47 The forward of the United States National …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved