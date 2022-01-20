The main challenges of New York for the new year | Main | USA Edition

The city of New York kicks off the year 2022 with the release of a new mayor, the moderate Democrat Eric Adams, so many of the city’s challenges will also be those of its councilman and his team.

VACCINATION, THE CORNERSTONE OF RECOVERY

New York, which in the spring of 2020 became a global focus for covid-19 and the city with the most deaths in the United States, has since been involved in a race to vaccinate the entire population as soon as possible.

The resurgence of infections with the delta and omicron variants put the city to the test again, where 95% of adult inhabitants have already received at least one dose of the vaccine, but this has not prevented a spike in infections in the last days of the year. year, with positivity percentages hovering around 15% of the tests.

APPEAL RAW INSECURITY

The resurgence of armed violence in the United States has also hit its most populous city hard, becoming one of the biggest concerns of its inhabitants. The new mayor, Eric Adams, who takes office on January 1, won the elections showing off his 22 years of service in the New York Police.

In 2021, with 1,441 armed incidents and 434 murders, the violence figures have stabilized compared to the previous year when 97% and 44.8% respectively were shot.

From the mayor’s office, Adams will face the challenge of making the subway and the streets of the city safer, with policies such as the increase in agents or the return of bodies dissolved by the previous councilor for his criticized violent methods, many of which collide with the ideas of the most progressive members of the Democratic Party.

THE PUZZLE OF HOUSING

Homelessness and rising prices is one of the most serious problems that New York City has always had and that, like many other inequalities, has been exacerbated by the pandemic crisis.

The new councilor has adopted several initiatives from the current outgoing team, such as building affordable housing in the Soho neighborhood, converting office buildings into apartments or selling airspace rights to construction companies that want to build skyscrapers so that they use part of their income in the construction of subsidized projects.

Another of the great consequences of the crisis has been the increase in homeless people, whose number is around 50,000 and for which the new mayor has proposed integrating housing assistance with hospital stays and increasing the number of facilities to house homeless people with mental illness.

THE RECOVERY OF THE BROADWAY LIGHTS

Cultural life is one of the great poles of attraction in the city that never sleeps and also one of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic, which with the new wave of infections has once again forced the temporary closure of numerous Broadway shows.

The city will have to weather the current storm and continue to support the large and small cultural and leisure spaces, which not only attract national and international tourism, but also provide work for a large number of city residents.

THE RETURN TO THE OFFICES

One of the effects of covid-19 was the flight of many New Yorkers from the densely populated neighborhood of Manhattan and their offices, many of which remain empty or half-empty due to the continuous threat of SARS-CoV-19 and its successive variants.

The main companies that build their large offices in the city center hope that their workers will gradually return to their physical jobs in 2022, although ómicron has disrupted these plans.

While only 28% of office workers were at their physical location in Manhattan at the end of October, this percentage was estimated to rise to 49% by the start of the new year, according to the Partnership for New York City.

THE BOOST OF PUBLIC SERVICES

The social and racial inequalities that the pandemic brought to light, also showed the deficient public health, transportation, education and even garbage collection systems.

The inclusion of thousands of workers excluded from an expensive and mainly private health system; keeping schools open, both for the education of schoolchildren and not to interrupt the working lives of their parents; or the renovation of the aging transport system, further punished by the lack of users during the pandemic, are other great challenges facing the city and the new mayor for 2021.

Adams, an avid cyclist, has promised to get involved in reforming transport by building more bus lines and up to 300 miles of new bike lanes in his first term.