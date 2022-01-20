The most refined screen on the market comes to Xiaomi with these two revolutionary technologies

Xiaomi improves the viewing experience of its ‘flagship phone’ with two revolutionary technologies: Sliding Variable Speed ​​and Natural Eye Protection Mode… Here we tell you how they work!

After showing us the incredible CyberFocus inherited from its robotic dog, it seems that the Xiaomi 12 want to continue showing us some of its most revolutionary technologies slowly, raising the hype while we wait for you in the international markets and also leaving time for the most beastly model to be enlisted, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, which will be presented soon.

This time, we have known two technologies to improve the display of your AMOLED panels that had not been announced initially either, and that are called Sliding Variable Speed Y Natural Eye Protection Mode focusing first on perfect variable refresh offered by the LTPO screen, while the second chooses to increase the quality and naturalness of light filters blue and eye protection.

Both technologies have been announced in China at the weibo social network, usual communication channel of Xiaomi directors in recent times, although it has been the colleagues from GizChina who explained to us what all this is about and why the Xiaomi 12 will enjoy one of the best viewing experiences from across the industry, without changing the panel’s AMOLED technology and with some pretty bold innovations.

Dropper and almost unintentionally, it seems that Xiaomi wants to continue heating the international presentation of its new ‘flagship’ the Xiaomi 12 with innovative technologies that no one had told us about at the events in China.

A new algorithm to improve the variable refresh rate of the AMOLED LTPO

The first of Xiaomi’s novelties, which is called Sliding Variable Speed in a rather bombastic trade name, is also the one that has left me with the most doubts and hopes, since the Chinese giant talks about a more refined and optimized algorithm to adapt the refresh rate of the AMOLED LTPO panel, which as you know by now can work with practically any sample rate from 1 or 10 hertz up to 120 Hz.

This technology help save battery without penalizing the smoother experience of high refresh rates, automatically adapting this update speed, so Xiaomi claims to have developed a functionality that will further improve this experience, synchronizing the refresh rate when we do scroll with the fingers on the screen of our smartphone, gradually reducing it as the motion animations slow down.

Basically, what Xiaomi is trying to explain to us is that its algorithm tries to synchronize the frames per second of the animations with the refresh rate of the screen in real time once we drag and drop with our finger on the interface of any application, thus avoiding lags and weird effects that occur when updates are slowed down too quickly.

Eye protection without loss of performance, with a more effective blue light filter

The second technology, which in their case is called Natural Eye Protection Mode, promises to keep the usual blue light filter eye protections, though instead of applying that uniform layer of yellow across the screen it will treat each color differently, always depending on the amount of blue light it contains.

In this way, the Xiaomi 12 will be able to detect areas with the highest amount of blue light, which are between pure white (RGB 255, 255, 255) and pure blue (RGB 0, 0, 255) to apply the eye filter more invasively, but better maintaining and preserving color tones with less blue light, like pure red that directly contains nothing (RGB 255, 0, 0) and will look just as vivid.

Thus, we can state that the ‘Night mode’ of the Xiaomi 12 will be the most accurate and similar to reality of the entire industry, and it will be so while still maintaining eye protection against harmful blue light, especially in low light conditions.

To display a button in the form collage with three captures of the same image that attest to the improvement achieved by the Chinese giant: the original without filters in the upper left, the lower left with a traditional blue light filter and the big one on the right with the new algorithm Natural Eye Protection Mode from Xiaomi.

The most curious part is in the confirmation that all these technologies are exclusive to the Xiaomi 12 Pro, who for now is the most performant and advanced of the family waiting for his brother ‘Ultra’, even if We do not know if they will expand to more models of the Xiaomi catalog As far as software improvements are concerned… The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will incorporate them for sure, yes!

