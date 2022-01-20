The reason why talents like the Mummy Gómez are lost

In football there is always players that stand out in basic forcesboth in clubs and in national teams, and they earn the label of ‘promise‘ or ‘jewel‘, of those who are expected to reach the First Division, como happened with Julio Gomezthe famous ‘Mummy’, who stood out for a last minute goal against Germany that gave Mexico the pass to the U-17 World Cup Final and did so with a bandage on his head after an injury, which gave rise to to his nickname.

Expectations rose around Gomez thanks to that World Cup. His debut would come with Pachuca and even went to Chivas, but did not stay and He passed to Division from Ascentwhere he wandered and now again no team after passing through the Mexican Football League.

The trainer of the Mummy, miguel mendozawho also worked with Tamaulipas talents such as Rodolfo Pizarro, Marvin Piñón, Antonio Portales, Iván Ochoa, among others, chatted with Mediotiempo and explained whyand talented footballers get lost along the wayas happened with the U-17 world champion.

“I can tell you many who got lost along the way, and I am going to tell you why they are.and they lost, because of the bad adviceboth from outsiders and parents, is what has spoiled the player, that sometimes they do not commitIt is a long process when they go to a youth club, when it comes to deciding things change a lot, ”he explained by telephone.

Julio is from the same generation as Rodolfo Pizarro and Alfonso Gonzálezwho now play in the First Division in Rayados and the three They bet to reach the basic forces from Pachuca when they were 12 years old, although none of them stayed and Gómez was not even called to the scouting sessions commanded by Ángel González.

“at age 12 is when they observe to Pizarroto Ponchito Gonzalez and another boy from Reynosa, a doorman. TO Julio Gómez was not selected that time, there was Coca González as a viewer. They send themselves and only Ponchito was left, ”he added.

Ponchito González did not stay in Pachuca due to an off-court issue

Arthur Alfonso González debuted in First Division with Atlas in 2012, another U-17 world champion in 2011, but who could be formed not as red and black, but with the Tuzossince they chose him in scouting when he was 12 years old, but had to return to Tamaulipas for after moving to Guadalajara.

“Something happened, extra-soccer, and he had to return. He was training in Reynosa and that was when they sent him to Atlas… The case of Ponchito, he is the same age as Rodolfo, from Julio Gómez, I had to have him in several Tamaulipas teams, ”Miguel Mendoza mentioned.

Pachuca took the new ‘Julio Gómez’

mendoza saint Louis recently trained Joshua Lopeza 11 year old midfielder that has to be presented at the Tuzos facilities on January 24 and is with the same characteristics as Julio Gómezbut hopes that it will consolidate in the First Division.

“I have the case of a little boy, he is 11 years old, he had been following up for two years with the Pachuca club. His name is Joshua Lopez, a great playernot because I brought him, I’ve been with that child for five years. It is presented on January 24 at the Pachuc clubto. God willing, keep itlet it be constant, is going to arrive aways. Is he same style of Julio Gómez, ball retrieverwalks around the half court, manages the two profiles, makes a pass, has a goalThat boy is very good. We are leaving on January 24, he has to be in Pachuca, ”he commented.

“What to recommend to Joshua López so that he does not get lost like Julio Gómez?”, was the question to Miguel Mendoza, who replied: “There I commented on what happens sometimes, bad advice”.