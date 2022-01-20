the route that shows the fear in Las Trojes, Amatitlán, after the attack that left dead and wounded – Prensa Libre

Volunteer Firefighters reported Monday night that several people were killed and others were injured.

Desolate streets and fear live residents this Tuesday, January 18 in the village of Las Trojes, Amatitlán, after an alleged confrontation between residents and gang members that left at least five dead and wounded.

The photographs showed that the bodies of the victims were lying in the streets of that village.

Some versions affirm that what happened was supposedly a revenge by gang members against the population, who would have taken justice into their own hands to kill one of their members.

The village of Las Trojes is made up of three cantons, two of which are desolate, while the presence of people is scarce on the main street.

This Tuesday, the nine local stores are closed due to what happened, while the National Civil Police and the Army carry out patrols.

On the walls of some houses there is graffiti that shows the presence of gang members in the area.

Some neighbors leave their homes and go to some of the stores to try to sell them some essential product.

While other families prepare for the wake of the victims in the midst of secrecy in the place.

Families remain sheltered by fear of the situation in Las Trojes.

In a sector of the village there are several pints on walls and in that area is where a gang would be concentrated that would have gone up to other cantons to allegedly commit the attack, according to the authorities.

Release

The Municipality through a statement repudiated the recorded acts of violence and asks the corresponding authorities to speed up the investigations.