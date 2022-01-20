The story of the meme of Batman hitting Robin… and he hit him back!

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 19.01.2022 10:19:09





The memes have their stories and one of the most famous is that of Batman slapping Robin, but few know the reason for that blow and that the wonder boy returned it to the Dark Knight.

The origin is in World’s Finest Comics (WFC) #153, ​​by Edmond Hamilton, Curt Swan and George Klein, one of DC’s “Imaginary Novels”. This is the cover of the comic…

The 1965 comic is an alternate version of the Dark Knight, Batman believes in this story that Superman killed his father, so he joins the villain Lex Luthor, and Batman dies at the end killed.

In this story, the most remembered thing is when Batman slapped fellow Robin, who was his pupil.

Everything happens when Batman plans a trip to Metropolis to defeat whoever he thinks is his enemy, but Robin insists that Superman is innocent and that’s where he hits him.

The image became a famous meme with different uses, but what few know is that Robin slaps him back, albeit much later, in The Cult #3 (1988), by Jim Starlin, Berni Wrightson and Bill Wray.

Robin hits him to try to bring the superhero back to reality, since Batman had been kidnapped by the leader of a sect, and after torture and confinement, he was practically defeated.

​

​

​