The story of the meme of Batman hitting Robin… and he hit him back!

Admin 47 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 24 Views

Mexico City /

The memes have their stories and one of the most famous is that of Batman slapping Robin, but few know the reason for that blow and that the wonder boy returned it to the Dark Knight.

The origin is in World’s Finest Comics (WFC) #153, ​​by Edmond Hamilton, Curt Swan and George Klein, one of DC’s “Imaginary Novels”. This is the cover of the comic…

https://www.clarin.com/img/2022/01/17/la-portada-del-comic-de___QGuJZkS6b_720x0__1.jpg

The 1965 comic is an alternate version of the Dark Knight, Batman believes in this story that Superman killed his father, so he joins the villain Lex Luthor, and Batman dies at the end killed.

In this story, the most remembered thing is when Batman slapped fellow Robin, who was his pupil.

Everything happens when Batman plans a trip to Metropolis to defeat whoever he thinks is his enemy, but Robin insists that Superman is innocent and that’s where he hits him.

https://www.clarin.com/img/2022/01/17/la-vineta-original-del-meme___6smzU_b31_720x0__1.jpg

The image became a famous meme with different uses, but what few know is that Robin slaps him back, albeit much later, in The Cult #3 (1988), by Jim Starlin, Berni Wrightson and Bill Wray.

https://cdn2.mediotiempo.com/uploads/media/2022/01/19/robin-regresa-slap.jpg

Robin hits him to try to bring the superhero back to reality, since Batman had been kidnapped by the leader of a sect, and after torture and confinement, he was practically defeated.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Alexa Dellanos shows off great beauties in tight sports top

Alexa Dellanos shows off great beauties in tight sports top | INSTAGRAM By posting on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved