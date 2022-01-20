The total number of deaths from COVID-19 increases with 21 new deaths

The cumulative total of deaths from COVID-19 in Puerto Rico increased today, Wednesday, to 3,563 after the Health Department reported 21 new deaths from the virus.

So far in January, 244 deaths have been registered as a result of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The age group with the highest number of deaths is that of people over 80 years of age, followed by the population between 70 and 79 years of age. In addition, the island averages 13 deaths per day.

The agency detailed through a tweet that six of the deceased were not vaccinated, 14 were only vaccinated with two doses, and one had received his booster dose.

According to the noon update on the Data BioPortal, the new deaths occurred between January 12 and 18.

However, the agency stated that Victims of the virus suffered from chronic diseases such as hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and kidney disease. In addition, the deceased were between 54 and 91 years old.

On the other hand, the agency reported that total hospitalizations for the virus stood at 873, figure broken down into 815 are adult patients and 58 pediatric.

Among the hospitalized adults there are 154 in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), of which 100 are connected to an artificial respirator. In addition, three pediatric patients are in intensive care and one of them is on a ventilator.

While the positivity rate stood at 31.4%, which means that 30 out of 100 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus are positive. This percentage is still six times higher than the 5% recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Demographics of deceased:

Breakdown of deaths from COVID-19 reported on January 19, 2022. (Capture)

On the other hand, Health reported that the daily average of confirmed cases -in a period of seven days- is 1,702, while that of probable cases is 3,464. Until yesterday, Puerto Rico averaged 2,113 confirmed cases and 4,323 probable cases daily.

As for vaccination, 2,817,362 eligible people from 5 years of age have at least one dose (91.6%), of which 2,513,999 have completed the series of doses (81.7%). In addition, 123,731 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have at least one dose.

At least 853,779 eligible people age 18 and older have the booster dose, which represents 45.3% of this population.

The booster dose of Pfizer is available to people 12 and older, while Moderna and Johnson & Johnson apply to adults 18 and older. The Pfizer and Moderna booster can be received as early as the fifth month from the second dose. In the case of Johnson & Johnson, patients can receive it after two months from the single dose.