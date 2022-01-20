The trade for the Lakers to get rid of Russell Westbrook and sign a former teammate of Stephen Curry

Due to the poor performance of the Los Angeles Lakers, NBA experts proposed an exchange for the team of LeBron James and company to leave Russell Westbrook and sign a former teammate of Stephen Curry in Golden State Warriors.

The situation of Russell Westbrook in Los Angeles Lakers bottomed out after the loss against Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 by 111 to 104 because he was benched in the last quarter and could not do anything to prevent the fall of Lebron James and company.

When the clock marked 3 minutes and 52 seconds in the last quarter of the game Lakers vs. Pacers, Fran Vogel did the unthinkable for the vast majority of the NBA world: benched Westbrook And he didn’t play another second. LeBron James revealed how Russell felt about this decision.

In the context that Russell Westbrook continues without improvement and in January he has a 32 and 25 percent shooting from the field and 3-pointers, respectively, the specialized NBA portal, Fadeaway World, proposed an exchange for the Los Angeles Lakers to leave Russ and sign a ex-partner of Stephen Curry who knew how to come out champion with Golden State Warriors.

Beyond Talen Horton-Tucker, it is unlikely that he will be traded, the Lakers have few attractive assets to offer in a trade, so they would need a third team involved to be able to sign Stephen Curry’s former teammate who played four seasons on the Warriors and won the 2015 NBA title alongside Golden State.

The trade for the Lakers to get out of Westbrook and sign Harrison Barnes