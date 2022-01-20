The Trump Organization Falsely Valued Assets to Obtain Loans and Tax Deductions, New York Attorney General Says

The New York attorney general’s office said Tuesday night it has uncovered a large body of evidence that former President Donald Trump and his company falsely appraised assets to obtain loans, insurance coverage and tax deductions.

The findings came in court documents asking a judge to order Trump and two of his adult children, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., to comply with civil subpoenas for his fraud investigation. Attorney General Letitia James’s office said that while it had not reached a conclusion on whether to take legal action, the reasons for the investigation were “clear”.

“So far, our investigation has uncovered significant evidence suggesting that Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values ​​to financial institutions for financial gain,” said James, a Democrat.

The Trumps have asked a judge to vacate the citations or suspend them until a parallel criminal case is concluded. Lawyers for the Trumps have argued that any information attorneys for the attorney general obtained through the depositions could be misused in the criminal investigation, which the Manhattan district attorney’s office is conducting with attorneys for the office. of the attorney general.

A person walks past the Trump International Hotel in the Manhattan borough of New York City, on January 19, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Alan Futerfas, an attorney for Donald Jr. and Ivanka Trump, said that in the filings, the attorney general’s office had not addressed the core arguments of the Trumps.

“In 160 pages of legal information, the Attorney General’s Office deliberately fails to address James’s repeated threats to attack the Trump family and his claims about his criminal investigation, all of which are the essence of our motion to quash or suspend the subpoenas. Futerfas said.

A Trump Organization spokeswoman said James’ accusations were baseless. “She let New Yorkers down by basing her entire candidacy on a promise to get Trump at all costs without having seen a shred of evidence and in violation of every conceivable ethical rule,” the spokeswoman said. James previously defended his research, saying no one is above the law.

An attorney for Donald Trump did not respond to a request for comment.

Pedestrians and a food delivery person are seen outside the Trump Building at 40 Wall Street in New York’s financial district, on March 23, 2021. Photo: AP

The office has said its investigation began in March 2019, after Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, testified before Congress that Trump deflated his assets to reduce property taxes and inflated them for financial gain.

James’ office said it determined Trump misstated his financial statements, a collection of financial information compiled but not audited by his accountants that contained property and asset values.

The inaccuracies concerned Trump properties, including Seven Springs, a property north of New York City; Trump’s triplex apartment in Trump Tower, and the Trump International Golf Club Scotland, the attorney general’s office said.

In valuing Trump’s apartment, the depositions based a calculation on the claim that the triplex was 3,000 square feet, even though the actual size was 1,022 square feet, the attorney general’s office said. The 2015 and 2016 returns valued the apartment at $327 million, based on the size of 2,787 square meters, according to the office.

The attorney general’s office said its evidence showed that banks and financial institutions relied on the statements in determining whether to provide loans and insurance to Trump and his company.