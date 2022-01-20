the Xiaomi tablet lowers its price more than 50 euros

This revolutionary tablet comes down to a unique price, for a limited time

The landscape of Android tablets has deteriorated since the first models. However, since 2019, several manufacturers have emerged with models with a very high degree of user satisfaction. Samsung, Huawei and now Xiaomi (which returns after 3 years of retirement), they share the cake. The new Xiaomi Pad 5 drops to 345 euros.

On its official website the price is 399 euros, which is a discount of 54 euros that are appreciated in this type of purchases. Are you going to miss one of the best tablets of the year? If you were between an iPad and an Android tablet, we will sweep home, and we chose the Xiaomi tablet, which for this price has no competition.

Buy the Xiaomi Pad 5 at a discount

‘The resurgence of Android tablets‘ some have called it. After several years without launching a device of this type, Xiaomi has decided that it was time to reach out again. This Xiaomi Pad 5, which loses the ‘Mi’ nomenclature, comes to supply the tablet segment of affordable high end which is now occupied by Samsung and Huawei with some models.

This tablet is a marvel of technology, and it comes with the power that the processor gives it Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (same as mobile phones like the POCO X3 Pro). If we add a memory to its CPU 6GB RAM, a memory of 128 GB and an almost endless battery of 8,720mAh with fast charging at 33W we have a successful juice.

What is most surprising is its screen. And it is that we are not before a simple panel, but one rather revolutionary. It is an 11-inch screen with an aspect ratio of 8:5 (similar to 4:3), with WQHD+ resolution (this translates to 2,560 x 1,600 px), a rate of 120Hz refresh, a 240Hz touch response (on par with the best panels), technology HDR10, DolbyVision, and a brightness of 500 nits.

And if you use the tablet to make work or family video calls, you will be interested to know that this Xiaomi Pad 5 has a 13 MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera, perfect for this task. It comes with Android 11 under Xiaomi’s classic customization layer, MIUI 12, upgradable soon to Android 12, the latest version of Google’s mobile system.

