These are the ‘inappropriate’ clothes Olivia Culpo couldn’t get on a plane in

the holidays of Olivia Culpo in Cabo San Lucas almost finished before she even made it out of the airport of origin. The model had serious problems boarding an American Airlines plane because the outfit she was wearing was apparently “inappropriate”, she was told at the gate.

The former winner of Miss Universe had donned some sort of matching sports top with black biker pants for the trip, to which he added a cardigan of the same color to keep warm. The influencer’s fans know very well that this is her ‘uniform’ when she opts for comfort in her day-to-day life, and the paparazzi have photographed her on several occasions walking around Los Angeles with different versions of this outfit.

What surprised her most was that another of the passengers was also dressed in an outfit very similar to hers, although in her case in turquoise and with long pants, and nobody said anything to her about it. In fact, Olivia’s sister -who was in charge of telling the story on social networks- asked the woman to pose for a photo that she shared on her social networks asking what was the difference between the two so that they were treated in such different ways. .

In the end, the model was able to board because she put on a jacket from her boyfriend, football player Christian McCaffrey, but the problem is that he had to spend the rest of the flight with only a shirt on and at the mercy of the air conditioning.

“This is exactly how Jack died in ‘Titanic,'” Olivia’s sister joked on Instagram.

Read more:

Meet the home in Los Angeles of exmiss Universe Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo almost fainted on the carpet at the Emmy Awards (VIDEO)

Olivia Culpo: the sexiest woman in the world for Maxim magazine