These are the love movies you can’t miss on Netflix

At the beginning of the year, the giant of the series and movie platform, Netflix, has come out with everything to continue leading the streaming market. It is that since the end of 2021 he has begun to launch a string of hits that are one better than the other. That is why this holiday period is ideal as a plan to pass the time.

In this last week the Mexican market of Netflix has had variations that demonstrate the quality of the films that the digital platform has. Let us remember that a few weeks ago, the aforementioned page of series and movies launched “Don’t look at the sky” that since it appeared it is already positioned as one of the candidates to win several awards Oscar.

For its part, on this occasion, we will talk about three love movies that cannot be missing from your weekend list. Three classics of world cinema that are available on the famous platform and that are truly unmissable for an excellent romantic date. In addition, these feature films over the years have been a success not only in audience but also in box office when they were released. These are the three love movies that you cannot miss in Netflix.

Before you

This great movie was released 2016 is based on the successful novel by Jojo Moyes. Without a doubt, it is the typical romantic comedy with a dramatic twist that manages to make us cry until the end of it. For its part, it has the bright smile of Emilia Clarke and the cynical pose of Sam Claflin to provide the necessary energy that makes it an extremely captivating film.

Atonement. Beyond the passion

Released in 2007, it is an adaptation of the novel by Ian McEwan, and for many film critics, one of the best love movies of all time, this impeccable film took us to the summer of 1935 to discover the beginning of a story of lies, misunderstandings and truncated love. Starring Keira Knightley, James McAvoy and Saoirse Ronan, it’s got a historical drama for a while.

La La Land: The City of Stars

Thirdly, we have to offer a nice romantic comedy from a few years ago that tells the wonderful love story starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone and its even more dazzling soundtrack. It has one of the best endings in the history of cinema, and also one of the ones that makes us cry the most since it makes us feel like we are in that place.