They closed a hair recovery center for illegal practice of medicine

hair recovery center Hair Evolution, located in Av. Córdoba at 600 of the City of Buenos Aires, was closed after an inspection operation coordinated by the Judicial Investigation Corps (CIJ), the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF) reported Thursday, adding that, at the time of the inspection, only a nurse and an extraction worker were present.

The hair recovery center, which performed treatments with implants and management of blood extraction, did not have medical personnel.

The Ministry of Health ordered the closure of the center for not having medical personnel at the time of the inspection, in addition, for the application of expired solutions and without approval of the National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (Anmat).

The center, with an operating room and four isolated treatment rooms, it did not have the necessary authorization to function.

They seized more than 214 bottles that were in violation, some of them had incomplete labels or did not have the specification about the drug inside.

Also I know They seized blister packs with medication in various tablets and seven bottles with capsules of “undifferentiated” content..

The General Directorate of Supervision and Control drew up an act of summons for not presenting “the authorization plan according to the work endorsed, the lack of authorization before the Ministry of Health according to the facts and uses with acting professionals.”

Also, in the place it was also not possible to identify the record/manifest of the removal of pathogenic residues.

CIJ personnel, agents from the City Police, Crimes Against Health Division, inspectors from the Government Control Agency, and officials from the National Health Directorate participated in the operation.

The PCyF Prosecutor’s Office No. 11, in charge of María Valeria Massaglia, labeled the case as “Illegal practice of medicine.”