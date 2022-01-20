They reorganize itineraries of routes in Havana from the entrance of the Japanese buses › Cuba › Granma

Photo: Susanna Anton

The General Directorate of Provincial Transportation of Havana informs the population that, as of the entry of the 84 buses donated by the Japanese Government within the framework of the Non-Reimbursable Financial Aid, and given the distribution of the same, to the Terminals Guanabo (59) and Bahía (25), it has been decided, based on proposals from the population of Regla, to open an expedition point in this municipality. This determination leads to the reorganization of the itineraries of some routes to achieve the improvement of their technical indicators and to be able to provide a better service. These adaptations have already been analyzed with the territories of the municipalities of Habana del Este, Regla, Cotorro and San Miguel.

The itineraries of the routes that will be modified and those of new creation are the following:

Rule issue point:

ROUTE A60: REGLA- BAR CABAÑA: This route will shorten the itinerary to the area of ​​the Havana Tunnel.

OUTBOUND: MARTÍ- FACCIOLO- MACEO- OCTOBER 10- AVE 1RA- CZDA REGLA- VÍA BLANCA- CZDA GUANABACOA- CARRETERA CENTRAL (CZDA DE GÜINES) – VÍA BLANCA- VILLANUEVA- GANCEDO- CZDA DE CONCHA (RAMÓN PINTO)- CRISTINA- MONTE – MONSERRATE- AVE. THE MISSIONS- CUBA AND PEÑA POBRE (BAR CABAÑA).

RETURN: PRISON- ZULUETA- MONTE- SLAUGHTERHOUSE- CRISTINA- CZDA DE CONCHA (RAMÓN PINTO)-GANCEDO- VILLANUEVA- CZDA DE CONCHA (RAMÓN PINTO)- GUANABACOA- VIA BLANCA- CARRETERA CENTRAL(CZDA DE GÜINES)- CZDA.DE GUANABACOA- VIA BLANCA- CZDA.REGLA- AVE 1RA- OCTOBER 10- MARTÍ- UNTIL EMBOQUE.

ROUTE A66: REGLA- BAR CABAÑA: This route will shorten the itinerary to the area of ​​the Havana Tunnel.

OUTBOUND: REGLA PARK- MACEO- REGLA ROAD- 1ST STREET- PORT RING- LA PESQUERA AVENUE- PAULA AVE- SAN PEDRO- PUERTO AVENUE- TUNNEL (BAR CABAÑA).

RETURN: (BAR CABAÑA)- TUNNEL- PUERTO AVENUE- SAN PEDRO- PAULA AVE- LA PESQUERA AVENUE- PUERTO RING- 1RA STREET- REGLA ROAD- MARTÍ- UP TO THE REGLA EMBOQUE.

ITINERARY

NEW ROUTE A72– REGLA- SHOPPING CENTER, CAMILO CIENFUEGOS RPTO: This route is created new, since it will cover the itinerary that routes A66 and A17 will no longer carry out in the Casablanca area, in addition to becoming a local route to guarantee links between Regla and Casablanca.

OUTBOUND: EMBOQUE DE REGLA- GOMEZ- FACCIOLO- MACEO- ALBUQUERQUE- FEBRUARY 24- LINK-ROTARIA- VIA BLANCA- 19- AVE CASABLANCA- CARRETERA CASABLANCA- ESTRADA PALMA- ARTES-CARRETERA AL CRISTO- AVE. 1RA – ROAD. OF THE ASYLUM- NAVAL ROAD- STREET 46- SHOPPING CENTER RPTO CAMILO CIENFUEGOS.

RETURN: CAMILO CIENFUEGOS RPTO SHOPPING CENTER- 46TH STREET- NAVAL ROAD- ASILO ROAD- AVE. 1RA – ROAD OF CHRIST- ARTS- ESTRADA PALMA- CARRETERA CASABLANCA- AVE CASABLANCA- 19- VIA BLANCA- ROTARIA- LINK- 24 DE FEBRUARY- CALIXTO GARCÍA- ARANGUREN- MÁXIMO GÓMEZ- EMBOQUE DE REGLA.

ROUTE A49: RULE-VIRGEN DEL CAMINO. The itinerary of the limited A49 route will be maintained, from Regla to Virgen del Camino.

OUTBOUND: EMBOQUE- MACEO- OCTOBER 10- FIRST – VIA BLANCA- CAZADA DE GUANABACOA- VIRGEN DEL CAMINO.

RETURN: VIRGEN DEL CAMINO- CAZADA DE GUANABACOA- GUANABACOA- VÍA BLANCA- CZDA. REGLA- AVE 1RA- OCTOBER 10- MARTÍ- EMBOQUE.

BAY TERMINAL:

NEW ROUTE A56: BAHÍA-CÁRCEL Y PEÑA POBRE: This route assumes the itinerary of the A49 route, without entering Regla, since the link between Regla and the Virgen del Camino is guaranteed with the A49. This route will provide service to the area of ​​calle 4ta y 8vías, and 24 de Febrero in the Guanabacoa and San Miguel municipalities.

OUTBOUND: EXIT FROM THE TERMINAL- VIA TUNNEL- AVE. WHITE HOUSE- CALLE 23- AVE. CIRCULAR (EAST PLAZA)- VIA BLANCA- CAZADA DE GUANABACOA- AVE 1RA- HIGHWAY- CENTRAL- FEBRUARY 24- MAY 1- VIRGEN DEL CAMINO- CENTRAL HIGHWAY- VÍA BLANCA- FABRICA- AVE. PESQUERA-DESAMPARADOS- PUERTO AVE- JAIL AND POOR PEÑA.

RETURN: JAIL AND PEÑA POBRE- AVE PUERTO- DESAMPARADOS- AVE. FISHING FACTORY- FACTORY- WHITE WAY- HIGHWAY.CENTRAL- VIRGEN DEL CAMINO- GUANABACOA CAUSEWAY- FEBRUARY 24- CIUDAMAR- HIGHWAY- 1RA AVE- GUANABACOA CAUSEWAY- WHITE WAY- CIRCULAR AVE. (EAST PLAZA)- 23RD STREET- AVE. CASA BLANCA- VIA TUNNEL- ENTRANCE TO THE TERMINAL.

NEW ROUTE A73: BAHÍA-12 AND 23: This new route is created to guarantee the links in the Casablanca area, which stops carrying out routes A60, A66, and the Guitera distribution, and a new link is created, with the area of ​​23 and 12 in the town square

WAY: 19 AND VIA TUNNEL- CASABLANCA ROAD- PALMA ROAD- ARTS- ROAD TO CRISTO- NAVAL ROAD- ASILO ROAD- MONUMENTAL- TUNNEL- ZULUETA- MONTE- REINA- ZAPATA- 12 AND 23.

RETURN: 12 AND 23- ZAPATA- REINA- MONTE-ÉGIDO- MONSERRATE- TUNNEL- MONUMENTAL- ASILO ROAD- NAVAL ROAD- ROAD TO CHRIST- ARTS- PALMA ROAD- CASABLANCA ROAD- BAHÍA TERMINAL.

TITLE TERMINAL:

ROUTE A17 DIEZMERO– REGLA: This route shortens the itinerary to the municipality of Regla, the other section that stops being carried out is taken over by the A72 route.

OUTBOUND: CALZADA SAN MIGUEL- CALLE 4TA- CENTRAL- VÍA BLANCA- CZDA DE REGLA- ROTARIA- MARTÍ-CONCEPCIÓN- CALIXTO GARCÍA- ARANGUREN- MÁXIMO GÓMEZ- EMBOQUE.

RETURN: EMBOQUE- MACEO- ROTARIA- CALZADA DE REGLA- VIA BLANCA- CENTRAL- CALLE 4TA- CZDA SAN MIGUEL- TERMINAL ENTRANCE.

ITINERARY

ROUTE A54: DIEZMERO- EL CURITA PARK: This route maintains the same itinerary, it only moves to the Diezmero Terminal through Calzada de San Miguel.

FORTUNE TERMINAL:

ROUTE 1: FORTUNA TERMINAL- BAR CABAÑA: This route moves to the Fortuna Terminal and recovers its original itinerary since its creation, to the Cabaña Bar.

OUTBOUND: CALLE 100- CZDA BEJUCAL- ARDAY- CUBA- FINLAY- PERLA- CALLE 6TA- CALLE D- RIVERA- ÁLVARO-STA AMALIA- OCTOBER 10- POCITO- REYES- CZDA LUYANÓ- VILLANUEVA- GANCEDO- FÁBRICA- AVE. LA PESQUERA- DESAMPARADOS- ALAMEDA DE PAULA- AVE DEL PUERTO TO TACÓN.

RETURN: CHACON- AVE DEL PUERTO- SAN PEDRO- DESAMPARADOS- LA PESQUERA- FACTORY- GANCEDO- RAMÓN PINTO- FACTORY- CZDA LUYANÓ- REYES- SAN ANASTACIO- CONCEPCIÓN- OCTOBER 10- STA. AMALIA- MARTÍ- RIVERA- CALLE D- CALLE 6TA- PERLA- FINLAY- CUBA-ARDAY- CZDA BEJUCAL- CALLE 100 UNTIL TERMINAL.

ROUTE A83: FORTUNA- BAHIA TERMINAL.

This route is moved to Terminal Fortuna, maintaining its itinerary to the Guiteras district.

The rest of the routes of the Guanabo, Bahía, Diezmero and Fortuna terminals remain unchanged. During the implementation process, the routes will be monitored for three months through different studies and the opinions transmitted by the population through the 18820 telephone number, which will allow the necessary corrective measures to be taken to guarantee the effectiveness of the project.

