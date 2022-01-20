they took him out of the game, he threw a tantrum and that’s how his coach calmed him down

2022-01-19

The Man Utd returned to add three points after beating this Wednesday to Brentford away (1-3) for matchday 17, in a match where Cristiano Ronaldo starred in a tantrum in the complement.

CR7 will leave Manchester United if they don’t qualify for the Champions League

And it is that the Portuguese, who was awarded The Best at the FIFA gala, went blank and to top it off his coach took him out of the game, a decision that warmed up the forward.

Christian he was replaced after 71 minutes by harry maguire and showed his discontent. Already from his walk outside his face of annoyance could be seen. He passed by the side of the DT Ralf Rannick gesturing and didn’t even glance at him.