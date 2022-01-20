they took him out of the game, he threw a tantrum and that’s how his coach calmed him down

2022-01-19
The Man Utd returned to add three points after beating this Wednesday to Brentford away (1-3) for matchday 17, in a match where Cristiano Ronaldo starred in a tantrum in the complement.
CR7 will leave Manchester United if they don’t qualify for the Champions League
And it is that the Portuguese, who was awarded The Best at the FIFA gala, went blank and to top it off his coach took him out of the game, a decision that warmed up the forward.
Christian he was replaced after 71 minutes by harry maguire and showed his discontent. Already from his walk outside his face of annoyance could be seen. He passed by the side of the DT Ralf Rannick gesturing and didn’t even glance at him.
But that was not all. Already on the bench, he continued to express his discomfort at having left, as if to say: “Why are you taking me out?” The truth is that Ronaldo He did not have a great night, although it must be said that United continue to not play flashy and that does not help their star.
Faced with such scenes, the rangnick He had to approach him to calm him down and explain to him, surely, the reason for his change.
The goals of Man UtdTo make matters worse, they were all from the club’s youth: Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rahsford.
Christian, for his part, has scored 8 goals in 17 games played this season in England and the media in that country speculate that if the image of the club does not change from now on, the Portuguese will decide to leave in the summer.